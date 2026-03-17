Analysis: More To Seattle And Boston's Trade Than Meets The Eye

In the end, both teams shifted pending unrestricted free agents, players neither team would protect in expansion even if they wanted to. Boston gets the offensive influx they need to add a third shot beyond Alina Muller and Susanna Tapani up front. Seattle gets a breath of fresh air in a player who knows winning, who knows work ethic, and who has been part of a system where the whole is greater than the parts, rather than Seattle's current schema where the parts continue to pull in opposite directions while the whole sputters.