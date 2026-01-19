Analyzing The Biggest Trade In PWHL History To Date

That said, winning is the purpose of any trade. If this deal gives the stir to Vancouver's mixture they need, if they can find a good fit for Shokhina in a scoring role, and if this deal allows their roster to find better fits and roles for the group, it's a huge win. Individual numbers is something Vancouver believed they'd have in abundance. Lack of chemistry was something no one expected. If the Vancouver Goldeneyes can string together wins, whether it comes from contributions from their new players, or improved performance from their remaining players, no one will care.