Analyzing The Biggest Trade In PWHL History To Date

The PWHL's Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Charge completed the biggest trade in league history to date, a six player deal. The deal saw Vancouver send Michela Cava, Emma Greco, and Brooke McQuigge to the Ottawa Charge in exchange for Anna Shokhina, Mannon McMahon, and Anna Meixner.
Calls had circulated the league this week as teams started to see the need to make a change. For Vancouver, who sits at the bottom of the PWHL standings, there was a need to shake up their chemistry. For Ottawa, it's a move that added defensive depth, and championship experience.
The Ottawa Charge received a trio of players who won Walter Cup titles with the Minnesota Frost. Michela Cava was one of the PWHL's marquee signings this offseason inking a deal with the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Defender Emma Greco followed leaving the Boston Fleet to sign with Vancouver.
McQuigge was one of Vancouver's expansion draft selections.
Last season Cava had 19 points finishing 14th overall in the PWHL, while McQuigge had 15 points tying for 25th.
Both were crucial components of the Frost's second straight title. Cava provides two-way speed, and is known as a big-game player having won five consecutive championships - two in the PWHL, one in the PHF, one in the SDHL, and one in the ZhHL.
McQuigge will bring a new level of physicality and net front presence to Ottawa's lineup that will help replace the presence they lost in the offseason with Shiann Darkangelo departing for Montreal.
Emma Greco will be an upgrade to Ottawa's defensive depth. It's likely she'll replace Sam Isbell on the depth chart competing with Kathryn Reilly for the 6-7 spots on Ottawa's defensive chart.
Vancouver had no shortage of talent on their roster. Michela Cava is the biggest piece moving in either direction, and there's no denying she'll be missed.
Vancouver looked like they had all the pieces to a runaway PWHL title this season, but what they couldn't predict was the lack of an invisible ingredient: chemistry.
This trade gives a new look to their forward group, and stirs the ingredients they did have. Meixner and McMahon will add speed, compete, and physicality to Vancouver's forward group, while Shokhina will find herself among highly skilled playmakers across Vancouver's lineup that could help her potential translate into production.
Vancouver had too many players competing for the same role prior to this move. They've added diversity to their group up front by picking up McMahon and Meixner who play more specific secondary roles.
Neither the Vancouver Goldeneyes or Ottawa Charge will be labelled a loser in this trade. Both got pieces they needed, with upside. In hindsight, while neither will be the loser, there's certainly potential for there to be a clear winner.
Looking back at this deal, the Ottawa Charge have a higher likelihood of being called a winner based on individual performances. Michela Cava and Brooke McQuigge both have untapped offensive potential from how they were playing in Vancouver, and their numbers will likely surpass the offense provided by the players Vancouver brought in.
That said, winning is the purpose of any trade. If this deal gives the stir to Vancouver's mixture they need, if they can find a good fit for Shokhina in a scoring role, and if this deal allows their roster to find better fits and roles for the group, it's a huge win. Individual numbers is something Vancouver believed they'd have in abundance. Lack of chemistry was something no one expected. If the Vancouver Goldeneyes can string together wins, whether it comes from contributions from their new players, or improved performance from their remaining players, no one will care.
In Ottawa, where the Charge find themselves in the middle of a playoff fight, this deal could push them over the top, and if they can get to the postseason, the experience and intangibles Cava, McQuigge, and Greco bring to the table will be invaluable.
There will be no losers, but there could be a winner, or winners in this deal.