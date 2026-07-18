Growing To A 12-Team League, It's Time The PWHL Fixes Their Draft Eligibility Rules

To open the door to more players, the PWHL should look at implementing new draft eligibility rules. It could be as simple as players coming from the NCAA and U SPORTS must declare during or immediately following their collegiate career, and remain eligible in following draft as well. It would mean that NCAA and U SPORTS athletes would be PWHL eligible exiting their collegiate careers. If unselected, they could sign prior with any team prior to the PWHL's roster freeze date in the following season, or they would be automatically re-entered into their second PWHL Draft. Following that draft, they would be unrestricted free agents for the rest of their career. This season, such a rule would have kept players like Neena Brick and Jenna Goodwin, who were chosen in the draft, eligible following their collegiate and first pro seasons.