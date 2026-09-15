Bench Management Will Be Even More Important For The 2026-27 PWHL Season

In the new 12-team PWHL, seeing a third or fourth line step onto the ice, and managing to get a first or second unit onto the ice against them will mean more in 2026-27 where the gap in skill between the top six of any given team, and the bottom six of their opponents will be extended. Perhaps even more important will be the ability of teams to get top six units out against bottom pair defenders, a role that for some teams will be filled by players who couldn't find their way into the league over the last two seasons.