Bench Management Will Be Even More Important For The 2026-27 PWHL Season

With decreased depth in the PWHL this season, top heavy teams will be searching for line mismatches, and to exploit the PWHL's rules that trap opponents on the ice, in order to generate more chances...making bench management all-the-more vital in 2026-27.
Speaking to general managers and coaches across the PWHL, there's an understanding that they'll need to be more adaptive and responsive on the bench this season.
In particular, with decreased depth across the PWHL, teams will be looking for ways to expose mismatches, tired units, and utilizing line change advantages built into PWHL rules.
Hockey has always discussed "home ice advantage." One aspect of the discussion that's often hidden behind fan support, knowing the bounces, and added rest of being at home, is the ability for home teams to make the last change.
In the new 12-team PWHL, seeing a third or fourth line step onto the ice, and managing to get a first or second unit onto the ice against them will mean more in 2026-27 where the gap in skill between the top six of any given team, and the bottom six of their opponents will be extended. Perhaps even more important will be the ability of teams to get top six units out against bottom pair defenders, a role that for some teams will be filled by players who couldn't find their way into the league over the last two seasons.
The PWHL also has other unique rules that teams will look to further exploit this season. Like the NHL, the PWHL has utilized no-change icings where the team who ices the puck must keep their line on the ice. This will be the most popular spot to attack. PWHL teams have spoken of the possibility to field "power play" style units for these opportunities if an advantageous match up featuring not only fatigued players, but depth players is trapped on the ice. There are a number of studies that have shown fatigued lines, and mismatched lines allow between 20-30% more scoring chances against.
The other PWHL rule that could have an even greater impact this season is the league's "no-escape" rule that traps players on the ice after their team has taken a penalty. Teams adapted last year attempting to get a portion of their change completed before the whistle, but for teams who successfully trap depth lines, fatigued players, and in the case of a defender taking a penalty, only a single blueliner on the ice to begin killing a penalty, the advantage is clear.
It could also prompt more frequent use of a team's timeout earlier in a game as a way to make a change, rather than to provide rest and strategy.
There will be teams in the PWHL featuring entire lines with no PWHL experience, and for a team like PWHL San Jose, they'll enter this year with more than half their forward corp having not recorded a goal last season in the PWHL. They aren't alone however, as there will be several PWHL teams with more newcomers, and less skill throughout their lineup.
The teams that did retain depth, lost top end talent. It will create unique matchups and strategies this season that will almost certainly focus more heavily upon coaches making in-game adaptations and line changes.
When comparing the offensive power amassed by teams this offseason however, there are clear tiers in the PWHL. The reigning Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire have 67 goals and 97 assists returning to their roster. Minnesota, who had the league's most potent offense last season brings back 62 goals and 88 assits. The Toronto Sceptres, conversely, have 21 goals and 48 assists, and PWHL San Jose has 20 goals and 44 assists.
Of the expansion teams, Detroit brings 52 goals and 70 assists. It's going to be a league of offensive haves and have nots, and the ability for Detroit to line up Daryl Watts, Hilary Knight, Britta Curl-Salemme, Hannah Bilka, and Jesse Compher up front against fourth line players, could pay dividends. It will be the same across the league.
It's why in 2026-27, the PWHL's most successful teams may become those who are more attentive and adaptive on the bench managing line match ups, and finding ways to pit their best, against the depth, or lack thereof, of others.