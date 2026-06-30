Plus/Minus: Comparing The Scoring All 12 PWHL Teams Amassed In Roster Building

Montreal brings the most returning goals, assists, and shots into the 2026-27 season from last year, while Toronto and San Jose bring a shockingly low number of goals and offensive totals forward with them into the coming campaign.
When it comes to PWHL roster building, some teams have managed to amass a significant chunk of offensive ability this offseason, while others look prepared to struggle mightily in the scoring charts during the 2026-27 season.
If PWHL scoring does manage to climb next season, it will be due to a larger disparity between the best players in the league, and the bottom lines on every roster. Depth took a serious hit during expansion, albeit with a sprinkling of elite offensive talent at the top of the PWHL Draft to help replenish the pool.
Some of those players, whether it's Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, Laila Edwards, Lacey Eden, or Kirsten Simms, are expected to step in and contribute immediately. Others such as Issy Wunder, Petra Nieminen, Elisa Holopainen, Viivi Vainikka, Sloane Matthews, and Jordan Ray, among others, look set up in good situations to produce as well.
But in many markets, there's a lot of scoring to be made up. It seems almost impossible to imagine any team in the PWHL will be able to recreate the 91 goals scored in 30 games last season by the Minnesota Frost. Even Montreal's second best 78 goals looks like it will be a tough marker to reach.
Montreal however, was the team able to retain or sign the most returning offensive punch. From 2025-26 season stats, Montreal is bringing in 64 goals and 90 assists worth of offense next season. Those numbers however, drop to 55 and 81 without Marie-Philip Poulin. They are also bringing a league-high 670 shots, which even without Poulin sits at 612, the only PWHL team with more than 600 shots on goal on their roster for 2026-27. Their biggest gain came in Jessie Eldridge, who had 23 points last season as a member of the Seattle Torrent and Boston Fleet.
Minnesota boasted the league's best offense last season, and if Kendall Coyne Schofield returns, it will be near the best yet again. The Frost have 50 goals coming back, 77 assists, and 479 shots. Those numbers all climb to 62, 88, and 550 with Coyne Schofield, whose numbers would have been higher had she not missed time with injury last season.
The Vancouver Goldeneyes, who didn't lose a single goal off their roster from expansion or free agency, are returning 59 goals, 65 assists, and 585 shots on net. Those numbers could still take a significant boost if any of Michelle Karvinen, Anna Meixner, Anna Shokhina, or Claire Thompson return. And of course Vancouver has Caroline "KK" Harvey joining their roster, who is considered one of the top offense generating players in the world.
Last season the Toronto Sceptres scored a league low goal total of 51 goals. That's the same mark that PWHL Detroit brings to camp, although multiple members of Detroit's forward group including Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, and Taylor Girard missed a combined 37 games last season due to injury. Detroit also brings in 70 assists and 591 shots on goal.
The Boston Fleet scored by committee last season, and they'll need to score by committee next as the team couldn't find a replacement of any level for Alina Muller in the draft or free agency. Like last season, Boston's best attack will come from their blueline, but they did retain 50 goals, 73 assists, and 564 shots worth of offense.
Dropping below the goal totals for any team from last season are the league's remaining seven teams. The Ottawa Charge were next on the league's goal scoring list with 48 goals and 68 assists, although the New York Sirens had a slightly higher overall point total, as well as more shots, with 43 goals, 75 assists, and 594 shots. Ottawa brings back 510 shots.
Next are the Seattle Torrent who were able to return 42 goals and 71 assists, as well as 526 shots. Their biggest loss came in captain Hilary Knight. The team however, drafted the most dynamic goal scorer in the draft in Abbey Murphy, and also made some minor moves in free agency that could pay dividends offensively.
Things get bleak for returning veteran scoring from here on out. PWHL Hamilton was next best with 35 goals, 76 asissts, and 503 shots.
The final three teams could struggle mightily to score. PWHL San Jose has the least proven scoring on their roster bringing only 20 goals, 43 assists, and 390 shots into next season. They have immense upside in a number of young players like Anne Cherkowski and Natalie Mlynkova, and of course they'll usher in rookie superstar Laila Edwards. Even if everything goes right for San Jose, scoring is going to be a significant concern for California's team.
They'll be followed closely by the Toronto Sceptres, who will hope on a wish and a prayer that Kirsten Simms pops off as a rookie, that Jamie Lee Rattray has a career revitalizing year, and that at least a few of their returning rookies from last season, whether it be Kiara Zanon, Emma Gentry, Sara Hjalmarsson, or Clara Van Wieren find a way to hit double digits in points. Just like with San Jose, even under the ideal circumstances, Toronto is going to need to find ways to score.
Finally, PWHL Vegas sits third from the bottom with 28 goals, 25 assists, and 343 shots. They have unique upside in this area however as they selected what could be considered a capable line in any top six in the league in Tessa Janecke, Lacey Eden, and Issy Wunder with the 3rd, 5th, and 13th overall selections in the Draft. They also added Josefin Bouveng to scoop an intriguing amount of offensive upside. It's unproven however, and in the PWHL, experience has shown itself to be extremely valuable.
Overall, it would be no surprise to see scoring take a dip this season with less overall depth and top end talent on each roster. Or, could the opposite happen and scoring increase as better players find themselves matched, or mismatched more often with weaker opponents and defenders? Only time will tell. For now, Montreal, Minnesota, and Vancouver are set to enter 2026-27 with the most offense from last season intact, while Toronto, San Jose, and Las Vegas enter with the least on board.