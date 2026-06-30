Plus/Minus: Comparing The Scoring All 12 PWHL Teams Amassed In Roster Building

Montreal however, was the team able to retain or sign the most returning offensive punch. From 2025-26 season stats, Montreal is bringing in 64 goals and 90 assists worth of offense next season. Those numbers however, drop to 55 and 81 without Marie-Philip Poulin. They are also bringing a league-high 670 shots, which even without Poulin sits at 612, the only PWHL team with more than 600 shots on goal on their roster for 2026-27. Their biggest gain came in Jessie Eldridge, who had 23 points last season as a member of the Seattle Torrent and Boston Fleet.