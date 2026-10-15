Brendan Shanahan Hired As PWHL Advisor To Kilmer Sports Group

Tanenbaum's investment in the PWHL came alongside a second outside investment from Detroit Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch. The deals were the first time the PWHL accepted outside investors. They also came, however, only days before news broke that PWHL owner Mark Walter and his companies were undergoing fraud investigations due to billions of dollars in unreported related-party investments funnelling insurance policy money into Walter's business ventures. Walter also put up the PWHL's trademarks and branding as collateral for loans, and has since faced a number of lawsuits due to the perceived misrepresentation fo the financial situation of Walter and his companies.