Brendan Shanahan Hired As PWHL Advisor To Kilmer Sports Group

Oct 15, 2026 3:25 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 3:25 PM
Kilmer Sports Group, who invested a reported $100 million into the PWHL this summer, have hired former Toronto Maple Leafs president, and Hockey Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan to serve as the company's PWHL advisor.
Brendan Shanahan, former president of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee from his NHL playing career, has been hired by Kilmer Sports Group as their PWHL Advisor.
Shanahan will oversee Kilmer's reported $100 million investment in the PWHL.
"Hockey is in our DNA as Canadians, and few people embody that more than Brendan Shanahan," said Larry Tanenbaum, Kilmer Sports Group's Chairman and CEO in a statement to The Canadian Press "I'm thrilled to have him join us in building world-class women's sports organizations that inspire the next generation of athletes, fans, and leaders."
"Brendan is a superstar both on and off the ice, and to have someone of his stature support our efforts to grow the PWHL is an extraordinary plus for women’s hockey."
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Tanenbaum's investment in the PWHL came alongside a second outside investment from Detroit Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch. The deals were the first time the PWHL accepted outside investors. They also came, however, only days before news broke that PWHL owner Mark Walter and his companies were undergoing fraud investigations due to billions of dollars in unreported related-party investments funnelling insurance policy money into Walter's business ventures. Walter also put up the PWHL's trademarks and branding as collateral for loans, and has since faced a number of lawsuits due to the perceived misrepresentation fo the financial situation of Walter and his companies.
Shanahan spent time working for the NHL following his playing career until being hired as the Toronto Maple Leafs' president in 2014, a role he held until he was replaced in 2025.
Shanahan will not be involved in any day-to-day operations within the PWHL, or any of its teams, instead continuing his consulting roles with both the NHL and Hockey Canada, while also now keeping tabs on Tanenbaum's investment in the PWHL.