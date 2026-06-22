PWHL Brings In First Outside Investors In Detroit And Toronto With Ilitch And Kilmer Groups

"Hockey is in our DNA as Canadians, and that passion brought us to the PWHL as its first Canadian investor," said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. "Building world-class women's sports organizations that inspire the next generation of athletes, fans, and leaders is how you create something that truly lasts. We saw that opportunity first with the Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team, and now we're proud to deepen that commitment through this significant investment in the PWHL. What Mark Walter and PWHL senior leadership have built so quickly is incredible, and we're honored to be part of this league and everything it stands for."