PWHL Brings In First Outside Investors In Detroit And Toronto With Ilitch And Kilmer Groups

The PWHL has its first two outside investors bringing on the Ilitch Companies in Detroit led by Chris Ilitch, and Kilmer Sports Ventures led by Larry Tanenbaum in Toronto.
The PWHL has taken a first step toward what could become independent ownership. The league today announced they've brought on strategic partners and investors in Kilmer Sports Ventures and Ilitch Companies, parent company of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.
They become the first outside investors since the league was founded in 2023 with sole funding from the league to date coming from Mark and Kimbra Walter as members of the Walter Group.
“Kimbra and I are incredibly proud of what the PWHL has accomplished in a short time and are excited about what it can achieve moving forward,” said Mark Walter, Chairman and CEO of TWG Global. “As we continue building the PWHL for the long term, we’re thrilled to welcome Kilmer Sports Ventures and Ilitch Companies as partners. They bring tremendous experience in professional hockey and a deep commitment to women’s sports, and they share our vision for the future as we continue growing the league."
Ilitch Companies, led by CEO Chris Ilitch, is the parent company of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, which owns and operates the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, manages Little Caesars Arena and other entertainment venues across the region, and has played a central role in the revitalization of downtown Detroit through its sports and entertainment businesses.
“The PWHL's rise has been one of the most compelling stories in professional sports, and we are proud to be part of that story,” said Chris Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Companies. “Investing in the PWHL means an opportunity to broaden the game’s reach, connect with new fans, and create pathways for athletes for generations to come. Our organization has long believed in the power of hockey to bring communities together and open doors for the next generation. From supporting youth and amateur hockey for nearly 60 years to investing in the future of women’s professional hockey, we are proud to help advance the game at every level.”
Kilmer Sports Ventures, the PWHL’s first Canadian investor, is led by Larry Tanenbaum, O.C. Tanenbaum is Chairman Emeritus of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), parent company of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA’s Toronto Raptors, MLS’ Toronto FC, and CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, Governor of the NHL, NBA, and MLS, and Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors. Recent investments have included Canada’s first WNBA franchise, the Tempo, and the purchase of AS Saint-Étienne, one of France’s most beloved football clubs. Tanenbaum is one of Canada's most prominent sports investors and a long-time champion of professional sports.
"Hockey is in our DNA as Canadians, and that passion brought us to the PWHL as its first Canadian investor," said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. "Building world-class women's sports organizations that inspire the next generation of athletes, fans, and leaders is how you create something that truly lasts. We saw that opportunity first with the Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team, and now we're proud to deepen that commitment through this significant investment in the PWHL. What Mark Walter and PWHL senior leadership have built so quickly is incredible, and we're honored to be part of this league and everything it stands for."
Mark and Kimbra Walter, together with the PWHL Advisory Board, will continue to oversee league operations and strategic direction, while benefiting from the expertise, relationships, and perspectives of two of the most respected ownership groups in professional sports.
**With files from the PWHL