Brianne Jenner Leaves Behind Lasting Legacy In The Nation’s Capital

Before every home game, Jenner would meet with members of the Condors at “Brianne’s Bench,” and it would be difficult to say who was happier to see who. Jenner, an intensely fierce competitor who didn’t smile much ahead of game time, would light up when she saw the group. The Condors, equally thrilled to see her, would all cheer Jenner’s name the moment she approached, giving her loving hugs upon her arrival. And with every shift she took out on the ice, every point she put on the board, and every win on the season, Jenner did it with each of those individuals in mind. It’s unknown who impacted the other more.