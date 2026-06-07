Brianne Jenner Leaves Behind Lasting Legacy In The Nation’s Capital

Brianne Jenner signed a three-year contract with PWHL Hamilton, closing a chapter of her career which saw her leave a lasting impression on the Ottawa community.
Brianne Jenner arrived in Ottawa, alongside Emily Clark and Emerance Maschmeyer, as one of the three foundational players for PWHL Ottawa ahead of the inaugural PWHL season, and helped to set the tone and culture for what it meant to play in the city and to represent the community.
"When we did our first three original picks in year one," General Manager Mike Hirshfeld said, "it was Brianne, Clarky and Masch because we knew the type of players they were on the ice, but we also knew who they were as individuals off the ice." And it was through Jenner's leadership that the team navigated uncertainty on the ice, outside noise, and an emotional diagnosis for her head coach.
Then came the news many expected but had hoped would not come to fruition. On the first day of Phase 2 of the league's expansion process, Jenner signed a three-year contract with PWHL Hamilton, becoming the franchise's first-ever player. "As a family, we have deep ties to the Golden Horseshoe," Jenner said via Instagram post. "I can't wait to get started and help build the culture and identity of the team that gets to represent this region.
The signing brings to an end a chapter of Jenner's career. The first-ever captain of the organization, Jenner played a total of 98 games with the Ottawa Charge, scoring 65 points over that span, including consecutive trips to the Walter Cup Finals.
"It didn't take long for Ottawa to become home," Jenner said via post on Instagram. "I couldn't have envisioned how much I would fall in love with this city and amazing community, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to represent the Charge.
Beyond the goals, assists, comeback wins and consecutive trips to the Finals, Jenner’s impact in Ottawa may be remembered most for what happened away from the ice. Dedicated to the community, Jenner developed a deep connection with the Capital City Condors, who quickly became her biggest fans.
The Capital City Condors set out 17 years ago with a mission to create an inclusive and welcoming space to enjoy hockey regardless of one’s cognitive or physical disability. Still, their impact goes much deeper than that. With the help of players like Jenner, the Condors have created an organization where young girls can feel included and inspired to become just like the players they see on the ice in the PWHL.
"Brianne has this element that she's just calm, energetic, and she's such a coach," said Courtney Rego, Director of Coaching for the Condors. "She teaches the players so well. It was all about friendship, and she had really powerful messages that the girls still talk about."
Before every home game, Jenner would meet with members of the Condors at “Brianne’s Bench,” and it would be difficult to say who was happier to see who. Jenner, an intensely fierce competitor who didn’t smile much ahead of game time, would light up when she saw the group. The Condors, equally thrilled to see her, would all cheer Jenner’s name the moment she approached, giving her loving hugs upon her arrival. And with every shift she took out on the ice, every point she put on the board, and every win on the season, Jenner did it with each of those individuals in mind. It’s unknown who impacted the other more.
Brianne Jenner’s time with the Ottawa Charge may have come to an end, but her legacy within the community will continue to be felt for a long time. And one can bet that upon her return to the nation’s capital next season with PWHL Hamilton, and every visit thereafter, the Capital City Condors will be among the fans cheering the loudest when she hits the ice.