Britta Curl-Salemme Partners With Anti-Trans Organization FIERCE Athlete, Video Liked My Many PWHL Players

In her first league-wide media availability nearly a year after her selection in the 2024 PWHL Draft, and after league and team staff denied media access to Curl-Salemme on multiple occasions, Curl-Salemme addressed being booed across the league on a nightly basis saying "Personally, I'd rather play in front of a full crowd that's booing me than an empty one. So you know that type of passion, it's really cool to see, and you know I can't control, you know, how they may feel towards me. It's it's all in good fun, I think."