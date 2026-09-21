Can The Vancouver Goldeneyes Shift From First Year Flop To Second Year Favorite?

The blueline is Vancouver's biggest question mark, but they were certainly helped by the arrival of Caroline Harvey, who Vancouver will likely play heavily to the tune of what Boston accomplished by keeping Megan Keller and Haley Winn on the ice for nearly half the game all of last season. Alongside Ashton Bell and Sophie Jaques, Vancouver has a formidable top three, and one of the best top pairings in the league. From there however, there are question marks. Harvey will be an immediate force both defensively, physically, and in Vancouver's attack. Behind her, they drafted Jules Constantinople, a defender who may fill out the final spot in Vancouver's top four, as well as Ashley Messier. They also signed veteran Dominika Laskova, a member of Czechia's national team, who played last season in Sweden after spending her first two campaigns in the PWHL. Vancouver also has the versatility of Maddy Samoskevich available who can play both defence and forward.