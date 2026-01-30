Charge Sign Olivia Wallin, Release Sam Isbell in Roster Update

The Ottawa Charge made a pair of roster moves on Friday, signing forward Olivia\nWallin to a standard player agreement and releasing defender Sam Isbell.\n\nWallin had been serving as a reserve with the Charge after being selected 47th\noverall by the Seattle Torrent in last year’s PWHL Draft\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/welcoming-olivia-wallin-to-the-beautiful-pnw#google_vignette].\nShe was released by Seattle earlier this season and later joined Ottawa,\ndressing for the team when forward Gabbie Hughes was placed on injured reserve.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/ottawa-charge-lose-gabbie-hughes-to-injury-sign-olivia-wallin]\n\nOttawa beat Seattle in their final game before the Olympic break (Credit: The\nPWHL)\n\nIsbell, meanwhile, had been a reserve with the Charge since coming over from\nBoston during the franchise’s inaugural season. She appeared in eight games this\nseason, recording one assist.\n\nFollowing the moves, Ottawa’s roster now consists of 13 forwards, seven\ndefenders, and three goaltenders.