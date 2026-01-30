Charge Sign Olivia Wallin, Release Sam Isbell in Roster Update

Logo
The Ottawa Charge made a pair of roster moves on Friday, signing forward Olivia Wallin to a standard player agreement while releasing defender Sam Isbell.

Wallin had been serving as a reserve with the Charge after being selected 47th overall by the Seattle Torrent in last year’s PWHL Draft. She was released by Seattle earlier this season and later joined Ottawa, dressing for the team when forward Gabbie Hughes was placed on injured reserve.

Ottawa beat Seattle in their final game before the Olympic break (Credit: The PWHL)

Isbell, meanwhile, had been a reserve with the Charge since coming over from Boston during the franchise’s inaugural season. She appeared in eight games this season, recording one assist.

Following the moves, Ottawa’s roster now consists of 13 forwards, seven defenders, and three goaltenders.

