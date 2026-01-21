Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Charge Stall Sirens' Comeback With Overtime Win cover image

Charge Stall Sirens' Comeback With Overtime Win

Ian Kennedy
3h
The Ottawa Charge squandered a 3-0 lead to the New York Sirens, but managed an overtime win to salvage two points.

Ottawa started strong, but the Sirens fought their way back to a 3-3 regulation tie before Wozniewicz scored the 4-3 overtime winner.

Despite the loss, the Sirens were proud of their comeback effort.

“It was good. It started midway through the second period. We found ourselves in a 3–0 hole, but we had a good conversation on the bench. We were doing some good things, we just hadn’t sustained it up to that point," said New York head coach Greg Fargo.

"Our group did a great job finding a way to get one in the second, and that momentum carried into the third. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but it was a really resilient effort, especially playing three games in five nights with the travel. I’m proud of how the group fought back tonight.”

Carla MacLeod post game

Ottawa's Rebecca Leslie led the Charge offense with three points, opening the scoring off a 2-on-1 rush. She also assisted on Brianne Jenner’s second period power play goal and Wozniewicz' OT winner. Gabbie Hughes had the other Ottawa goal.

“Tonight, I didn’t say much to the team. We had a shorthanded situation to start the overtime, so I was talking to the three players who were going to kill it. I gave them some ideas about what shapes we might see and how we’re going to defend it. We’ve played a lot of overtime this year, so our group is comfortable in these moments," said Ottawa coach Carla MacLeod of the win. "They understand what needs to be done. I just didn’t like that we were in overtime. I thought we should have finished that game in regulation. Kudos to New York. They don’t stop. They’ve got a good energy in their group and they’re finding ways.”

After falling in their hole, Jaime Bourbonnais opened New York's comeback followed by goals from Anne Cherkowski and Kristin O'Neill to tie the game.

It was also the first game for the Ottawa Charge following their blockbuster trade on the weekend.

