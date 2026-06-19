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Claire Dalton Signs With Toronto, Inking A Two-Year Deal

Ian Kennedy
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The Toronto Sceptres are keeping Claire Dalton on a two-year contract.

The Toronto Sceptres re-signed forward Claire Dalton agreeing to a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season. 

Dalton spent the past season with the Toronto Sceptres after joining Toronto via free agency from the Montreal Victoire.

According to the Toronto Sceptres, "she garnered high praise from former Head Coach Troy Ryan for playing the right way and being versatile and prepared to play in any role in the lineup."

Dalton, 26, had 10 points in 30 games last season, a new career-high.

The Yale grade joins Natalie Spooner, Emma Gentry, Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Ella Shelton, Raygan Kirk, and Jessie McPherson under contract with Toronto.

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