Claire Dalton Signs With Toronto, Inking A Two-Year Deal

The Toronto Sceptres re-signed forward Claire Dalton agreeing to a two-year\ncontract through the 2027-28 season. \n\nDalton spent the past season with the Toronto Sceptres after joining Toronto via\nfree agency from the Montreal Victoire.\n\nAccording to the Toronto Sceptres, "she garnered high praise from former Head\nCoach Troy Ryan for playing the right way and being versatile and prepared to\nplay in any role in the lineup."\n\nDalton, 26, had 10 points in 30 games last season, a new career-high.\n\nThe Yale grade joins Natalie Spooner, Emma Gentry, Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan,\nElla Shelton, Raygan Kirk, and Jessie McPherson under contract with Toronto.\n\nClaire Dalton highlights