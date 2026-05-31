Could Kendall Coyne Schofield's Long Standing Connection To Manon Rheaume Lead Her To PWHL Detroit?

"When I caoched her first at the U-12 I remember her coming to play on one of my teams that was not very strong, and she was by far the best player, but not only she was the best player but she was the hardest worker on the ice every shift every game and I told myself this girl's going to go really far. To this day when I coach young girls now, I always talk about Kendall," Rhéaume told Tara Slone on an episode of TopOfHERGame.