“Obviously, it wasn’t an easy situation this summer. We went back and forth with the league a lot, but I’m really proud of what our players’ union was able to get. Obviously, we weren’t satisfied and we weren’t okay with the reserve salaries, with the reserves in general. And so it was really important for us this offseason to get rid of reserves. With that being said, of course we would have loved to have 25 players, but I think at the end of the day, to be able to raise the number of full-time players to 24 and raise the minimum salary, that was something that we found was a really big win. Being able to give everybody a little bit more, it just impacted so many more players across the league.