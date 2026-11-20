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Nov 20, 2026 11:05 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 11:05 PM
As players returned to Montreal Victoire camp from the Women’s Worlds, Kori Cheverie said the team could go without a captain. Laura Stacey weighed in on the captaincy and also the PWHL’s new 24-player rosters.
Friday morning’s skate at Verdun Auditorium was the first back with the Montreal Victoire for players who competed at the Women’s World Championship.
Maria Batalova and Jessica DiGirolamo were still absent from the Montreal Victoire’s skate this morning.
We were told yesterday that visa and travel issues had delayed Batalova’s arrival in Montreal. She’s expected to arrive later today or tomorrow. DiGirolamo was expected back on the ice today after missing yesterday’s skate with a mild virus. No further update were given on her status yet.
Forward Laura Stacey and head coach Kori Cheverie spoke to reporters after practice, and one of the topics that came up was the captaincy.
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Asked whether the Victoire could follow Team Canada’s lead and give Stacey the “C,” Cheverie said all options were on the table, including going without a captain.
“That’s something that Danièle and I have been talking about over the summer, but not necessarily whether it’s a ‘C’ or what that looks like,” Cheverie said. “But who’s going to lead this team? Who’s going to be a part of the leadership group? But we have not, you know, discussed it any further than that. Anything is on the table right now. I think we’ve just got to be prepared to have a captain, not have a captain. We’ll see.”
Stacey said it would be a huge honour to captain the Victoire. Whatever the team decides, she plans to keep being herself.
“That hasn’t been a focus here at all,” Stacey said. “I think our talks as leadership and as coaches and players have been about showing up and being ourselves. I think I’ve been a part of the national team for a long time, and obviously it was a huge honour to be co-captain with Renata Fast. But with that being said, that didn’t change anything for me. And I think the same is going to hold true here. I’m going to be exactly who I was the last three seasons. Obviously, like I said, I want to grow and I want to be better and I want to help the people around me. But at the end of the day, I’m still going to be me.”
What the PWHL’s 24-Player Rosters Mean for Players and Coaches
The conversation also touched on the PWHL’s new roster rules, which give each team 24 players under contract and eliminate reserve spots. Stacey, the president of the PWHLPA, said she was proud of what the union had secured.
“Obviously, it wasn’t an easy situation this summer. We went back and forth with the league a lot, but I’m really proud of what our players’ union was able to get. Obviously, we weren’t satisfied and we weren’t okay with the reserve salaries, with the reserves in general. And so it was really important for us this offseason to get rid of reserves. With that being said, of course we would have loved to have 25 players, but I think at the end of the day, to be able to raise the number of full-time players to 24 and raise the minimum salary, that was something that we found was a really big win. Being able to give everybody a little bit more, it just impacted so many more players across the league.
“So we’re going to continue to keep pushing. We’re going to continue to keep fighting. We know that the players and the staff and everybody keep wanting more, deserve more and are pushing for more. But I think it’s really important sometimes as a union to take a step back and realize that, hey, we are moving in the right direction, we are taking steps forward, and we need to be proud of that.”
For Cheverie, the new roster rules should create more competition for lineup spots and help players feel more connected to the team.
“It’s a good moment for the league in that everybody can play at any moment. And that’s something that’s important for our team, for every team. You have access to the players right away, and it creates healthy competition within your locker room as well. I always found we had that anyway, but I think it brings even more. Even more healthy competition, but it also makes the players in the locker room feel, you know, even more connected to the team. And I think that’s really important too.”
Victoire Shift Gears After Women’s Worlds
Heading straight from the Women’s World Championship into PWHL training camp is new for everyone involved. For Cheverie, the quick turnaround has its benefits.
“I feel very prepared,” Cheverie said. “That’s nice. I’ve certainly got a lot of reps in over the past month and a half, which is awesome to start a season that way.”
Five Victoire players won silver at the Women’s Worlds, and one won bronze. Understandably, players arrived at camp with different feelings about their own performances and how their national teams had fared. For Stacey, who played for Canada in its loss to the United States in the gold medal game, camp was a chance to turn the page.
“Obviously, it’s different. Not used to it. It’s a change, but I think it’s positive in the sense that now we’re here, and this is our team. Obviously, it wasn’t the end that we wanted with the national team, but I think now we’re shifting gears, and the two are very separate, which is really beneficial for us as two groups.”
Cheverie also sees an upside for players coming straight from the tournament.
“I think it helps the players. Everyone is kind of arriving with different emotions and different experiences from the Worlds. So as long as we change our mindset to what is right now in front of us, I think that it certainly helps to get all those opportunities leading up to now.”
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