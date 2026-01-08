Dayle Ross Waited A Long Time For Her PWHL Debut, Now She's Ready To Contribute

Dayle Ross, the New York Sirens' fourth round pick, 25th overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft waited months to make her professional debut.

Considered one of the best defensive defenders in the draft with a penchant for physicality, shot blocking, winning puck battles, and a heavy right handed shot, the Sirens waited anxiously for their prospect.

Ross was recovering from an ACL injury that caused her to miss nearly a month and a half of the PWHL season after spending her offseason rehabbing as well. She spent her entire senior season at St. Cloud State playing on a torn ACL, but needed to deal with the injury prior to coming to the PWHL.

Despite the nerves, and the stress that faces any rookie, let alone one coming off months of rehabilitation, Ross made her debut this week in a 2-0 New York Sirens win over the Toronto Sceptres.

"I really tried to tell myself there is no mental block, I really had to believe that, it is 90% mental out there, it worked for me today, proud of myself for that," Ross said following her first game.

"Great to see her come back, to come back from an injury like that after so long, incredible, she's been working exceptionally had," said head coach Greg Fargo.

While she played only 6:47 in her first game back, it was a successful return, and her role will only grow from here.

Ross felt prepared for the moment having been included by her team all season, who helped her learn systems, rehab, and get up to speed again on the ice.

"The team was so good with involving me with everything, preparing me, without every one of the staff, my teammates, it's all because of them I'm prepared," said Ross. "It's pretty easy when you have such great staff and teammates."



Ross came to the PWHL billed as a physical defender who blocks shots, can transport the puck, is strong on her feet, and who moves pucks with pace. They are elements Fargo and the Sirens are excited to see flourish at the professional level.

"Dayle offers something we don't have a lot of on on our D core," said Fargo. "Dayle is a really strong defender, she can clear the front of the net, she can make strong plays on walls to get us out in transition. Then there's a physicality element we really like to her game. As she gets more comfortable we're going to continue to find opportunity where she can shine and be her best, but I definitely think she brings an element to our D core that's unique."

The Spirit River, Alberta product and her New York Sirens don't return to action until January 16 against the Minnesota Frost.