Defender Kali Flanagan Expected To Re-Sign With Sceptres

Toronto’s defender is poised to return, bringing further veteran stability to the blue line as the Sceptres solidify their roster for the upcoming season.
Defender Kali Flanagan is expected to re-sign with the Toronto Sceptres, according to sources.
The 30-year-old blue liner has spent all three seasons of the PWHL era in Toronto and has become a reliable part of the club's defensive core. She has consistently been named among the league's most underrated players.
In Phase 2 of expansion, Flanagan was tendered a Foundational Player Offer and didn't accept, meaning that her new deal has to carry a minimum average annual value (AAV) greater than or equal to $73,125 (90% of the FPO Baseline Terms).
Last season, Flanagan played on a one-year contract worth $70,000.
In 2025-26, the right-shot defender appeared in all 30 regular-season games for the Sceptres, recording seven points (2G, 5A) while blocking 32 shots.
Flanagan has been a trusted option for Toronto throughout her tenure with the club, regularly taking on difficult defensive assignments and logging significant minutes.
Prior to joining Toronto, Flanagan established herself as one of the top defenders in professional women's hockey with the PHF's Boston Pride. She won an Isobel Cup championship in 2022 and was named PHF Defender of the Year in 2023.
Internationally, Flanagan represented the United States at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, helping the Americans capture their first Olympic gold medal in women's hockey in 20 years. She also won gold with Team USA at the 2017 IIHF Women's World Championship.
The expected signing would provide Toronto with another experienced piece on its blue line (along with Renata Fast and Ella Shelton who were previously protected) as the club continues to reshape its roster following the PWHL's expansion process.