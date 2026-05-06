Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield On PWHL Expansion: "Detroit Is Not Celebrating It, We're Actually Leading, We're Investing In It"

Detroit is no longer simply celebrating women's sports and women's hockey, the city is leading and investing in it through PWHL expansion. For Mary Sheffield, the first woman in Detroit's more than 300-year history to lead as Mayor, it's a moment of pride.
Detroit is no longer watching women's sport, or even simply celebrating them; the City of Detroit is leading and investing in women's sport, including women's hockey as Mayor Mary Sheffield touted at the PWHL's Detroit expansion event.
"I'm just proud of the forward movement that women's sports is making in general, and again, Detroit is not celebrating it, we're actually leading, we're investing in it," said Sheffield. "I'm just very honored again as the woman mayor of the city to bring this league here to Detroit."
Sheffield, who is Detroit's 76th Mayor, knows about leading. She's the first woman elected to lead the City of Detroit as mayor in the cit's more than 300-year history.
Educated at Wayne State University and Central Michigan University, Sheffield was born and raised in Detroit. Her father, Horace Sheffield III, was a civil rights activist, including advocating against the 'green-lining' of non-white agents and staff by the NBA.
Taking office in January 2026, Sheffield is in her first term as Mayor after 12 years on City council. She called the expansion of the PWHL to Detroit an unequivocal win for business, sports, and women in the city.
"This is a slap shot and one-timer win for our city and for women's sports, and I cannot be more honoured to be here, as we celebrate a powerful moment in our city's history as we bring the PWHL to Detroit, which will bring a new era of opportunity, visibility, and excellence in women's sports to our community," Sheffield said while addressing the estimated 200 people in attendance for Detroit's expansion announcement at Little Caesars Arena.
Sheffield, who acknowledged the efforts of the Ilitch family to bringing the PWHL to the city, and for creating a space for them to play and train at Little Caesars Arena, but also pointed to the fans. As Sheffield said, Detroit's sporting community is vibrant, and the PWHL will be the next well supported league in the Motor City.
It will also include bringing the PWHL Draft to Detroit's Fox Theater next month, and potentially the league's award ceremony.
"We have in Detroit, some of the best, most loyal, and passionate fans anywhere," she said. "And so, Detroit is only right to have this league come here to the heart of our city, where we know our fans will uplift and support this league. I believe deeply in the power of sports, the economic activity that it will bring, the ability for sports to bring us together, and to be able to open up doors, create opportunities, and inspire, and cultivate the next generation."
As the first woman to serve as Mayor in Detroit, the PWHL expanding to the City is personally important to Sheffield as well. Sheffield, however, knows the importance the PWHL's arrival will have for all women and girls in Michigan and Detroit when the puck drops at Little Caesars Arena next season.
"This moment is especially meaningful to me. It reflects the progress that we are making as a city to ensure that women and girls are seen, supported, and given the opportunity to shine at the highest level."