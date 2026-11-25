Allie Arrick
Daryl Watts at Detroit Clutch training camp
Nov 25, 2026 7:12 PM
The Detroit Clutch have turned career winger Daryl Watts into their top line center after the team's roster build left a gaping hole at the position. It's been a rocky start thus far, but Detroit head coach Josh Sciba has faith Watts can learn the role.
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