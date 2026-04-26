Dissecting The Sceptres' First Season Outside The PWHL Playoffs

There's no doubt that the focus around Toronto was split between the Sceptres and Team Canada this season. With Troy Ryan serving as head coach and Gina Kingsbury as general manager for both Toronto and Team Canada in an Olympic year. Canada struggled mightily leading up to the Olympics, as did Toronto, whose core was built around their six Canadian Olympians. When the Olympics ended, it was almost as if the pressure had been lifted from the group and they could go back to playing and focusing on only Toronto. After recording only an overtime win and five losses in the six games leading up to the Olympics, the Sceptres emerged from the Games recording points, including four wins, in six straight games after the Olympics.