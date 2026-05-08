Rumors surrounding PWHL expansion to San Jose have intensified as the market and league continue to negotiate. Nothing is done yet, but it is clear, the PWHL knows the way to San Jose, and wants to lay down roots in California, and San Jose is a willing partner.
Does the PWHL know the way to San Jose?
Yes.
League sources confirmed the PWHL and San Jose had their latest call on Friday looking to finalize a deal to bring the league to the Bay Area in California.
At the same time, despite some reports that expansion is coming to San Jose, nothing has been signed by either side, aside from standard NDAs to keep the process under wraps as long as possible.
San Jose has long been interested in supporting women's and girls' hockey in the region. The San Jose Jr. Sharks have played a significant role in that process, but the organization has focused on equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives in many avenues that look to grow the sport for all people beyond men's and boys' hockey.
This season, the San Jose Jr. Sharks had several alumni at the NCAA D1 level including True Thompson (UConn), Ella Muralt (Brown), Chloe Baker (Wisconsin), Kailey Favro (RIT), Jenna Sharland (Franklin Pierce), Sydney Merritt (Saint Anselm), and Kaydence Carpenter (S. Michael's).
That number is set to grow including current NCAA commits Siya Grewal (Merrimack) and Stella Pittis (Maine).
Former Sharks forward Evelyne Blais-Savoie finished her first season of pro hockey with HV71 in Sweden this year after a four-year NCAA career at Vermont. Blais-Savoie is eligible to join the PWHL after declaring for last year's draft.
Will The PWHL Be Expanding To San Jose?
Nothing has been signed yet. After Friday's call between the PWHL and stakeholders in San Jose, there remains work to be done.
That said, there is a deal to be done. San Jose wants a PWHL team, and the PWHL has communicated they want a team in San Jose as well.
A PWHL team would be sharing the SAP Center with the NHL's San Jose Sharks, and like it's been with other NHL markets, the negotiation to bring the PWHL to the city hinges around the PWHL's demands, and what the NHL team can accomodate.
In Detroit this week it was learned that the PWHL will be playing a number of double headers with the Detroit Red Wings.
According to a source in an NHL market that engaged with the PWHL, one of the league's demands is that they have priority in scheduling, and also that they play first during the majority of double headers.
Without franchise ownership on the table, any non-negotiable for the PWHL risks becoming a deal breaker as the league are only renters.
While there are hurdles to be crossed, the PWHL and San Jose are set to continue negotiations early next week, when a deal could formally be struck. As it stands right now however, the two sides each want to work together, but each have items that need to be ironed out before any deal is signed.
According to other NHL markets in the mix with the PWHL, there is a belief that markets are being pegged against each other, and none know if they're the frontrunner, or the pawn.
The PWHL's push to expand by four teams this season however, involves the need to spread their American footprint, which is why the league looked outside their PWHL Takeover Tour markets to potential partners in California, USA's most populated state, to get a team in place. It involved looks at San Jose, San Diego, and other markets. After this round of expansion, the PWHL has stated they'd like to pause expansion to let their player pool and fan base settle.
If a deal gets done, the PWHL and San Jose is expected to be targeting an announcement in the next 10-14 days. There are hurdles to cross before that happens, but both sides have the will, they simply need to find the way.