Elaine Chuli Was New York's Best Option For Many Reasons

Chuli isn't a long toiling backup herself. She's a netminder who has served as a starter everywhere she's been. In minor hockey, Chuli started with the Stoney Creek Sabres, and earned herself a U-18 World Championship gold medal with Canada. She started in all four years of NCAA hockey with UConn. Then she took on a starting role in the CWHL. Then she joined the NWHL and PHF starting for multiple seasons for the Toronto Six where she was named the PHF Goaltender of the Year in 2022, and backstopped the Six to an Isobel Cup title in 2023, a Six team that featured 10 current PHWL players and two now former PWHL players.