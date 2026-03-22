Erica Howe’s Story Grounds Sceptres' Fireside Chat In Something Larger Than Hockey

“When it came to hockey, I tried to be tough while still understanding the importance of taking care of yourself for the next generation: no one knows your body better than you,” Howe said. “But when it came to a lump in my chest, I needed my teammates to encourage me to go to the doctor’s and get it checked out. So I lead with that: be brave, no one knows your body better than you do. Reach out and take care of yourself.”