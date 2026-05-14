"Everybody Wants To Be Here" — PWHL Welcomed To Las Vegas

"For 60-, 70-, 80-years, Las Vegas has been the entertainment capital of the world. But about a decade ago, a guy named (Bill) Foley decided to change that up just a little bit in a real positive way. When he announced that he was bringing men's hockey to Las Vegas," said Gibson. "There were a few people who wondered whether it would work. Does it work, Las Vegas? I will say it works. You know, another thing that is fascinating about this announcement is that half of the teams are from Canada and half are from the United States. And guess where the most visitors come from that visit Las Vegas? You're right, Canada. We are so excited that we're one of five American teams now that will be able to travel there and then invite them here. What an incredible thing it will be for our destination."