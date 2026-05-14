"Everybody Wants To Be Here" — PWHL Welcomed To Las Vegas

The PWHL officially launched their 10th franchise in Las Vegas, Nevada, holding a press conference to announce PWHL Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena saying every league wants to be in Vegas, and now the PWHL has arrived.
The PWHL has arrived in Las Vegas. It's the league's southernmost team, and the first time the PWHL has expanded to a market not previously visited on the PWHL Takeover Tour. The league formally announced the addition of PWHL Las Vegas as the league's 10th franchise on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
According to PWHL executive vice president of business operations Amy Scheer, Las Vegas is a marquee market for any professional sporting league, and now the PWHL has arrived.
"Everyone wants to be here," said Scheer at T-Mobile Arena, which will host PWHL Las Vegas this season. "There's not a league or a team that does not want to be in Vegas. And now we get to call Vegas home. You have built the reputation as a passionate, loyal, loud, engaged fan base. And who would not want that as their home?"
PWHL Pitches Themselves As "Joy Dealers?
Without a PWHL Takeover Tour stop, Scheer continued by pitching the product to those on hand at T-Mobile, a group that included many local girls hockey players. Las Vegas is an entertainment city, and Scheer believes the PWHL adds to that.
"We believe honestly that we are bringing you something that you will fall in love with from the very first puck drop," said Scheer. "We have the best women's hockey players in the game. The games are fast. They're physical. They're competitive. In our league, truly, every shift matters. Every point matters. In our first three seasons, our playoff teams came down to the last game of the season. You will find an in arena environment that is fun. We have built a community where the fans are dancing, where people are singing, where we have just developed an arena building that is filled with joy. And we've coined ourselves joy dealers."
Scheer believes that Las Vegas, that already has rabid support for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, and for women's sports in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, is the perfect market for the PWHL.
"This is your team from day one. And I could promise you this team is going to take on what Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Valley is — Strong, hardworking, tight-knit, warm, and welcoming. But you do have the strip. And like all great performers who come here, our athletes are coming here to shine and put on a show for you. They will earn your respect and fandom. I could promise you that."
Entertainment Capital Of The World Adds The PWHL
Las Vegas touts itself as the entertainment capital of the world, and for good reason with music, comedy, magic, theatre, dance, circus, and of course sport occurring in Las Vegas every day of the year.
Clark County Commission James Gibson, a former three-term mayor of Henderson where PWHL Las Vegas will train, spoke on the city's long legacy of entertainment, and how the PWHL fits into that portfolio. He also spoke on how not everyone believed hockey would work in the desert and Las Vegas, but it has thrived in Nevada since the Vegas Golden Knights joined the NHL.
"For 60-, 70-, 80-years, Las Vegas has been the entertainment capital of the world. But about a decade ago, a guy named (Bill) Foley decided to change that up just a little bit in a real positive way. When he announced that he was bringing men's hockey to Las Vegas," said Gibson. "There were a few people who wondered whether it would work. Does it work, Las Vegas? I will say it works. You know, another thing that is fascinating about this announcement is that half of the teams are from Canada and half are from the United States. And guess where the most visitors come from that visit Las Vegas? You're right, Canada. We are so excited that we're one of five American teams now that will be able to travel there and then invite them here. What an incredible thing it will be for our destination."
With the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL), Las Vegas Raiders (NFL), and Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), the PWHL becomes the fourth major professional sports team to call Las Vegas home. As Gibson says, the city is thrilled to have the PWHL as even more proof that Las Vegas is a thriving sports and entertainment community.
"I can tell you that today we claim to be and there is no one that can credibly dispute us, we are the sports and entertainment capital of the world and having women's professional hockey come to Las Vegas underscores and gives credibility to that argument that cannot be refuted. Let's go now and let's win with this team."