Expansion Presents A Golden Opportunity For Kristen Campbell

Kristen Campbell was the PWHL’s first Goaltender of the Year. After an unceremonious end in Toronto, the veteran will look to seize the golden opportunity of expansion to become a starter, and star, once again.
With a new round of expansion coming, and the need for 12 new goaltenders to enter the PWHL this season, the opportunity is ripe for Kristen Campbell.
After a spectacular first season in the PWHL, that saw the then Toronto Sceptres netminder named the PWHL's first Goaltender of the Year, things didn't go in Campbell's direction.
After an up and down second season in Toronto, Campbell's time with the Sceptres derailed completely.
First, Campbell was removed from Hockey Canada's national team pool by her Toronto general manager, Gina Kingsbury, and head coach, Troy Ryan, who were also Team Canada's decision makers at the time.
Next, it involved Campbell being told she wouldn't be returning to Toronto this season, and if she did, it would be as a third goaltender.
That message came before Toronto was technically able to sign another goaltender. But during the exclusive signing window for expansion, the team promised a spot to Montreal Victoire backup Elaine Chuli to take over for Campbell alongside Raygan Kirk.
After a failed attempt to have Campbell's contract voided, the next step came at the PWHL Draft when Toronto sent the goalie to the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes, retaining a portion of her salary to get the deal done.
Campbell spent this season behind Emerance Maschmeyer with the Goldeneyes, but for the veteran netminder, it’s the golden opportunity of expansion that Campbell faces now.
Golden Opportunity Of Expansion
Four teams need new starting goaltenders in the PWHL this season, and there remains others who will be looking at viable tandem options.
In the 2026 PWHL Draft, only Andrea Brandli is projected as ready to start for a team from day one. There are others like Daria Gredzen and Tia Chan who could challenge for time, but the bulk of PWHL creases will be filled internally.
And the number of goaltenders with starting experience at the pro level is nearly non existent. It’s a list next season that will include only Campbell and Minnesota’s Nicole Hensley, both likely to take over expansion creases, alongside veterans like Elaine Chuli, who started in the PHF.
Beyond that veteran group, players like Sandra Abstreiter and Hannah Murphy will get looks, but the opportunity for Campbell to reclaim a PWHL crease as a starter, and make it her own, is palpable.
She won a national championship as the starter with Wisconsin, and was the NCAA’s top goaltender, she has represented Canada at five World Championships winning three gold, and has an Olympic gold medal as well. Add in the fact she won PWHL Goaltender of the Year and was a First Team All-Star, and it’s clear the 5-foot-10, 28-year-old is poised for the opportunity of her career.
Stepping into a PWHL crease next season, Campbell will look to rejoin the league’s elite, and become the perennial starter and top goaltender many believed she’d be, fulfilling the potential she showed in the PWHL’s inaugural season.