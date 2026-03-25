Explaining The PWHL's "Repeat Offender" Rules For Fines And Suspensions

The PWHL rulebook does reference multiple game misconducts. In the PWHL rulebook, it does refer to subsequent suspensions and increasing punishment. Under the "Stick Infractions Category" and "Physical Infractions Category" the PWHL rulebook reads that a subsequent game misconduct "before playing in 12 consecutive Regular Season Games without such penalty, shall be suspended automatically for the next Regular Season League game of their Team. For each subsequent game misconduct penalty, the automatic suspension shall be increased by one game."