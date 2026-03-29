Familiar Faces Make The Difference In Toronto

Izzy Daniel, Sarah Nurse, and Hannah Miller led the Vancouver Goldeneyes on familiar ice against familiar faces, helping Vancouver beat their former team, the Toronto Sceptres.
The Vancouver Goldeneyes earned three important points handing the Toronto Sceptres a 3-2 loss in front of another sold-out crowd of 8,631 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.
For the Sceptres and their fans, it was a trio of familiar faces playing on familiar ice that led the way for Vancouver.
After Blayre Turnbull, with assists from Renata Fast and Natalie Spooner, it was a line of former Sceptres who struck back. Hannah Miller scored first for Vancouver with Izzy Daniel and Sarah Nurse assisting.
Only 35 into the second period, Daniel scored a goal of her own with Nurse picking her second helper of the game.
The trio, along with Kristen Campbell, received a standing ovation from the Toronto crowd following a tribute video recognizing their time in Toronto, but by the final buzzer, the fond memories were gone.
Toronto looked as though they'd reversed the flow when Blayre Turnbull scored her second of the game and ninth of the season on the power play to tie the game.
Only 45 seconds later however, on a power play of their own, Mannon McMahon who Vancouver acquired earlier this season from Ottawa, scored what would stand as the winner giving Vancouver a 3-2 lead.
Toronto pushed hard, but Emerance Maschmeyer stood tall in the third making 25 saves for the win.