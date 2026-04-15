Finding Positives Following Seattle’s Elimination From The PWHL Playoff Race

The lengthy road trips were a factor, but players have mentioned that it can also be an identity builder. "Our road trips, we see 17, 15, and eight, and I think we've improved on how we handle those travels. Our group is is a tight knit group, and we face adversity without complaining how we travel, or any of that stuff, and that's what's so important," O'Rourke said. "I think it resonates from the staff and how they approach that, from athletic therapists, the strength people, to our equipment people that have been fantastic, to our coaching staff. We wake up and just look at what's in front of us and take that challenge on. That goes to the group, and this group does the same thing, and they follow that lead and show up every day with intention and care for one another," O'Rourke said.