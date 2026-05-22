Five Members Of The Montreal Victoire Join PWHL's Triple Gold Club

Five members of the Montreal Victoire - Marie-Philip Poulin, Erin Ambrose, Laura Stacey, Hayley Scamurra, and Ann-Renee Desbiens - have joined the PWHL's Triple Gold Club as Olympic, World Championship, and Walter Cup champions.
Five members of the Montreal Victoire, following their Walter Cup win this week, have joined the PWHL's Triple Gold Club.
To be included in the PWHL's Triple Gold Club, a player must have won Olympic gold, World Championship gold, and a Walter Cup.
Among the quintet of Victoire players was 2026 Olympic gold medalist Hayley Scamurra, who is now the only PWHL player to ever win Olympic gold and a Walter Cup title in the same season. The 31-year-old Buffalo, New York product was Montreal's only member of Team USA. Scamurra also has three World Championship gold medals to her name, including the 2025 gold.
The other newly minted members of the PWHL's Triple Gold Club are Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Erin Ambrose, and Laura Stacey.
Ambrose, Stacey, and Desbiens all won Olympic gold with Canada in 2022 and each has three World Championship gold medals.
Poulin, the most decorated of the group, has three Olympic gold medals, four World Championship gold medals, and now her first Walter Cup. Poulin was named the Ilona Kloss Playoff MVP.
The PWHL's Triple Gold Club now has 14 members. The rest of the list includes Claire Thompson, Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Britta Curl-Salemme, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein, Nicole Hensley, and Maddie Rooney.