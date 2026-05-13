Five Surprising Declarations For The 2026 PWHL Draft

There were players we all knew would declare for the 2026 PWHL Draft, whether it was Caroline Harvey or Laila Edwards, but there were others who were far more surprising to see. Here's a look at five of those players.
The 2026 PWHL Draft eligibility list is out. Most of the 235 names to declare were known and expected. Highlighted by players like Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, and Abbey Murphy from the NCAA, and Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, and Andrea Brandli from Europe, the stars everyone knew were set to declare for the PWHL Draft, did.
But there were also a handful who know one was fully sure would declare until they did. Here's a look at five of the more surprising names on the 2026 PWHL Draft eligibility list.
Meghan Agosta, F, DNP
The 39-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist obviously felt the itch. It's hard to see a team take a shot anytime early in the draft on Agosta, who hasn't played meaningful games since 2018. She has however, continued playing the game and working as a police officer. Don't count her out, and at worst, declaring gives Agosta the opportunity to walk into camp with Vancouver, her now hometown, and prove she belong. Her accolades are worthy of Hall of Fame consideration, and capping it off even with a brief comeback in the PWHL would be the cherry on top.
Elisa Holopainen, F, Frolunda
When Holopainen re-signed with Frolunda in the offseason, most expected it was the end of her PWHL hopes for another year. Not so as it's now clear she had a coveted out clause and will now become a top prospect for the draft to go somewhere in the opening two rounds. Holopainen, 24, led the SDHL in goals this year with 24, and last season was named the SDHL MVP. She's won World Championship silver and three bronze, and Olympic bronze already in her career with Finland. Her ability to handle the physicality was a question, but she's grown by leaps and bounds in that after two seasons in the SDHL. Holopainen's declaration is good news for the league who is now set to welcome Finland's top-three forwards who weren't already in the league to the PWHL.
Nina Pirogova, D, Sakhalin
The top Russian players are coming. After Anna Shokhina and Fanuza Kadirova joined the league this season, the pipeline is opening more. The declaration of Maria Batalova was somewhat expected, but the other three former Russian Olympians to declare were more on then wildcard side. 22-year-old Darya Gredzen will be an interesting one to watch, as will Kadirova's former linemate Oxana Bratishcheva. But with the lack of defensive depth in the PWHL, Pirogova, who is Russia's all-time leading scoer by a defender in the ZhHL could make an impact and help usher in more Russian talent. Batalova is the reigning back-to-back Defender of the Year, so the duo are experienced and will be worth the gamble.
Laura Fortino, Real Torino
Fortino's declaration came as a surprise as it was believed she was set to step away from the game to start a family, while continuing her role as an assistant coach with the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs. In fact, the belief was Fortino's actual goal with the league was to enter as a coach or general manager next season, with Hamilton being the obvious answer. But after a highly successful Olympics, which involved representing Italy and helping them to a quarterfinal after three two Olympic Games and six World Championships representing Canada. The 35-year-old can certainly step into the league and contribute as a veteran blueliner for a few more easons.
Saskia Maurer, SC Bern
Everyone know Maurer's Swiss national team partner Andrea Brandli was declaring, but Maurer's intent was not well known. She was stellar this season for SC Bern in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League, and had an unforgettable performance to open the Olympics in net for Switzerland while Brandli dealt with illness. Maurer isn't a starter in this league, but given the thinning of netminders that will take place this season, she could draw interest to bolster depth as a third who can challenge for the back up role. Declaring also opens the door for a late season return if she wants to play in Europe and keep her options open. The Swiss have remained behind in sending player to the PWHL as they continue to attempt to build the PostFinance League, so any trickle to North America is positive for the nation.