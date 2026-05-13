Five Surprising Declarations For The 2026 PWHL Draft

When Holopainen re-signed with Frolunda in the offseason, most expected it was the end of her PWHL hopes for another year. Not so as it's now clear she had a coveted out clause and will now become a top prospect for the draft to go somewhere in the opening two rounds. Holopainen, 24, led the SDHL in goals this year with 24, and last season was named the SDHL MVP. She's won World Championship silver and three bronze, and Olympic bronze already in her career with Finland. Her ability to handle the physicality was a question, but she's grown by leaps and bounds in that after two seasons in the SDHL. Holopainen's declaration is good news for the league who is now set to welcome Finland's top-three forwards who weren't already in the league to the PWHL.