From Goaltending To Offensive Woes, What Could Go Wrong Did For The Boston Fleet

But in the playoffs, Boston's best threat was often coming from 60 feet away off the stick of Megan Keller or Haley Winn, who were regularly jumping into the attack and creeping in, but it was too much for the duo. Not only did they play over 40 minutes each in game four, but they were expected to cover more ice, being everywhere all the time for the Fleet. The duo were elite, and handled it well continuing their presence as the league's top pairing, but it was more the lack of finish up front that hurt.