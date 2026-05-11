Michela Cava Scores In Double Overtime To Send Ottawa Back To The Walter Cup Finals

The biggest storyline coming out of this semifinal matchup, aside from the win, is the number of shots Ottawa gave up in each game and the subsequent performance of Gwyneth Philips. Over the four games, the Charge were outshot 142-94, including 46-33 in game four, for an average of 35.5 shots per game. Under normal circumstances, that may very well spell the end of a playoff run, but not for the Charge. Philips has long proven to be a steadying force over her time with the team, and found another gear in this series. She finished with 135 saves and improved her save percentage to .951, which is a mere single point below her performance from last year's playoff run, which led to the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP award. There is no doubt that this story, and Ottawa's season, would have had a very different ending if it weren't for the brilliant goaltending performance from Philips.