Michela Cava Scores In Double Overtime To Send Ottawa Back To The Walter Cup Finals

The Ottawa Charge return to the Walter Cup Finals for a second consecutive season following a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Fleet. While they await their opponent, the Charge can reflect on what went well, as well as where the work still needs to be done.
The Ottawa Charge became the first team to advance to the Walter Cup Finals, as Michela Cava scored her first goal as a member of the Charge in double overtime to give her team the 4-3 win over the Boston Fleet in game four of their semifinal matchup. The win propels Ottawa to its second consecutive Walter Cup Finals, where it awaits the winner of the matchup between Montreal and Minnesota.
Just how the Charge were able to defeat the league's second-best team is a baffling quandary to ponder, as they were outplayed and outshot in each of the four games of this semifinal series. Yet they remain the last ones standing and find themselves with another shot at bringing the Walter Cup north of the border for the first time in league history.
The biggest storyline coming out of this semifinal matchup, aside from the win, is the number of shots Ottawa gave up in each game and the subsequent performance of Gwyneth Philips. Over the four games, the Charge were outshot 142-94, including 46-33 in game four, for an average of 35.5 shots per game. Under normal circumstances, that may very well spell the end of a playoff run, but not for the Charge. Philips has long proven to be a steadying force over her time with the team, and found another gear in this series. She finished with 135 saves and improved her save percentage to .951, which is a mere single point below her performance from last year's playoff run, which led to the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP award. There is no doubt that this story, and Ottawa's season, would have had a very different ending if it weren't for the brilliant goaltending performance from Philips.
The power play is also an area that will require attention, not for the results, but rather the structure itself. Ottawa was able to finish 1-for-1 in the series-clinching game, but finished 2-for-13 (15.4%) overall. While that is only 2.4% lower than their regular-season success rate of 17.8%, the concern is the structure of the player advantage. Ottawa spent too much time passing and not enough time taking shots on goal, a mentality that has plagued the team all season and also applies to its even-strength play.
While there are areas to Ottawa's game that will need to improve if they hope for redemption in the Finals, there remains much to celebrate.
The name that will appear directly after Philips' at the top of the list is undoubtedly Fanuza Kadirova, who may very well be the steal of the 2025 PWHL Draft. She finished with five points through four games and holds the playoff scoring lead over Minnesota's Sidney Morin by one point. And it isn't just that she's scored points, but how she's managed to do so. She's scored the opening goal, a game-winning goal, and contributed on the power play. Kadirova never took a shift off, nor were there moments in a game in which she lowered her intensity. It was fifth gear all game, every game.
While the team gave up far too many shots on goal in the semifinals, it is important to recognize the work the defenders, as well as the forwards, have done to reduce the threat of secondary scoring by clearing the puck from in front of the net. That improved play is due in large part to the work done alongside goaltender coach Pierre Groulx.
"He's really bolstered our offence and defence," said head coach Carla MacLeod. "He's really taken a grasp of the net front presence piece on both ends of the rink. He gives incredible presentations to our players to help us understand tendencies and what we want to do."
With the final two games of this series held at the Canadian Tire Centre, fans received a glimpse of what the future could very well hold for this team, and over those games, attendance totalled 24,409, including a PWHL playoff record set in game three. Between the Fan Zone and Electric Avenue outside the arena, to the pregame light shows and playoff fan spotlights put up on the jumbotron, every attempt was made to make these home games feel as they would at TD Place, which was something they undeniably achieved.
Now the Ottawa Charge wait patiently to find out whether they will be facing the Minnesota Frost once again in the Finals, or if it will be a rematch from last year's semifinal round with the Montreal Victoire. And while there are certainly areas that will need to be improved upon as they hope to bring home the Walter Cup, the Charge have certainly made one thing crystal clear: never, for one second, count them out.