Frost Hold First Place Tie With Fifth Straight Win

The Minnesota Frost won their fifth straight game of the PWHL season maintaining their hold on a tie for first overall in the PWHL by beating the Vancouver Goldeneyes on the road Saturday.
The Minnesota Frost held off the Vancouver Goldeneyes Sunday afternoon in front of 10,366 fans at Pacific Coliseum to maintain their hold on a tie for first overall in the PWHL.
After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, Vancouver pulled within one of Minnesota in the third, but were stymied on multiple point blank chances by Minnesota netminder Maddie Rooney.
Natalie Buchbinder scored her first of the season, doing it in style during the first period as she walked off the blueline and beat Kristen Campbell high short side to open the scoring on the power play.
Minnesota's special teams remained hot in the second period as Kelly Pannek went five hole on a deflected shot to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.
In the third, Mannon McMahon scored her second as a member of the Vancouver Goldeneyes after being acquired in a six player deal earlier this season, but it was as close as Vancouver could come.
With Vancouver's net empty late in the third, Britta Curl-Salemme scored an empty netter to secure the 3-1 win for Minnesota.
It was Minnesota's fifth straight win as they kept pace with the Boston Fleet as the two teams remain tied atop the PWHL standings with 42 points after 21 games.
The tie for first, which until today's games also included the Montreal Victoire who are in action tomorrow, could see separation form later this week as the Frost host the Victoire March 25.