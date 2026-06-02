Goaltending Taking Priority For PWHL Teams Early In Expansion

Andrea Brandli could be tasked with a starting job from day one after a stellar NCAA career, an SDHL Goaltender of the Year award, and this year being named Best Goaltender at the Olympics. Tia Chan is also the reigning NCAA Goaltender of the Year, an honor once held by Frankel and Philips. And there are others like Ohio State's Hailey MacLeod, Russian wildcard Darya Gredzen, former NCAA Goaltender of the Year Michelle Pasiechynk, and Penn State standout Katie DeSa. Add in Saskia Maurer, Grace Campbell, and Emma-Sofie Nordström, and the goaltending depth in the PWHL will be fine.