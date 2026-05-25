2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: Final Top 125

Was one of the PWHPA's top defenders, and is both an Olympic and World Championship All-Star and gold medalist with Canada. She was also a three-time NCAA First Team All-American, and former CWHL Defender of the Year. While most joined the PWHL, Fortino chased the opportunity to represent Italy at the Milan Olympics. With that done, all that's left for her career is to play in the world's best league. Wants to enter coaching and management in this league someday. (1991, L, 5'4", Hamilton, Ontario)