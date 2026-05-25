2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: Final Top 125

The 2026 PWHL Draft will take place on June 17 in Detroit. Here's a look at The Hockey News' final Top 125 player rankings for the 2026 PWHL Draft.
With the full 2026 PWHL Draft eligibility list now known, and the draft scheduled for June 17 in Detroit, preparations are now well underway by the PWHL's 12 teams.
With expansion to Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose, there's more than a little intrigue surrounding the 2026 PWHL Draft. That intrigue is elevated not only by the elite talent at the top of the draft, but also because of the uncertainty surrounding the 2027 Draft, which due to shifts to the NCAA eligibility window, could be void of depth. It means the 2026 Draft is event more important for teams.
With 236 players eligible for the 2026 PWHL Draft, including 23 Olympians and players from eight nations, the draft has plenty of intrigue.
Here's a look at The Hockey News' final 2026 PWHL Draft rankings, looking at the top 125 players entering the 2026 PWHL Draft.
1. Caroline Harvey, LD, Wisconsin (WCHA) / Team USA
Olympic MVP. Olympic Best Defender. WCHA Player of the Year. WCHA Defensive Player of the Year. Harvey is an incredible player on and off the puck. No one in this draft skates like she does, no one in this draft impacts the game the way she does. She's the #1 pick. (2002, L, 5'8", Pelham, New Hampshire)
2. Abbey Murphy, RW, Minnesota (WCHA) / Team USA
One of the most brazen scorers in the world. Murphy will be a menace in the PWHL, and her physicality will match the style. At the professional level however, it's hard to say how far some of her antics will get her on the ice and with her teammates and fans off the ice. Murphy's skill is undeniable. (2002, R, 5'5", Evergreen Park, Illinois)
3. Laila Edwards, RW/D, Wisconsin (WCHA) / Team USA
Edwards was an Olympic All-Star. She has unique size, a unique shot, sees the ice well, and in the PWHL is going to be a superstar on and off the ice for how she can impact a team. Her return to forward in the playoffs for Wisconsin shows the versatility Edwards has. (2004, R, 6'1", Cleveland Heights, Ohio)
4. Tessa Janecke, C, Penn State (AHA) / Team USA
A true impact player on both sides of the puck, Janecke's game is already pro-like and her ability to elevate in different roles will serve her well as she transitions to the PWHL. Strong on her feet, stronger on pucks, and contributes offensively without giving up on her defensive responsibilities. (2004, L, 5'8", Orangeville, Illinois)
5. Kirsten Simms, LW, Wisconsin (WCHA) / Team USA
Beyond creative, and one of the most competitive players on the ice. She's going to make a few PWHL defenders look silly and bring fans out of their seats. There might be some transition as she figures out how to apply her skills against the strength and consistency of defensive play in this league. Will be a power play threat. (2004, R, 5'6", Plymouth, Michigan)
6. Nelli Laitinen, LD, Minnesota (WCHA) / Team Finland
Truly elevated her game offensively this season to go along with the defensive reliability she's known for. Was Finland's top defender at the World Championships which says a lot given the seasoned pros on that roster. (2002, L, 5'7", Lohja, Finland)
7. Lacey Eden, RW, Wisconsin (WCHA)
Eden is a 200-foot player who has checked with USA, and finished the 2025-26 season as the top scorer in NCAA hockey. The only player ever to win four NCAA titles. She brings energy, is not afraid to go to the dirty areas of the ice, and can produce. (2002, R, 5'8", Annapolis, Maryland)
8. Emma Peschel, LD, Ohio State (WCHA)
Great size, mobility, and can generate offensively. She's capable in all three zones attacking off transition, on special teams, and quickly moving pucks out of danger. Peschel stepped up in a significant way in the playoffs for Ohio State. (2004, L, 5'10", Edina, Minnesota)
9. Issy Wunder, C, Princeton (ECAC)
Wunder is known for her goal scoring, but sees the ice very well. Pro shot and a player who likes to drive to the middle of the ice. She has all the tools to be an effective power forward in the PWHL, and her size will bring value along the walls and as a net front presence. (2003, R, 5'11", Toronto, Ontario)
10. Sydney Morrow RD, Minnesota (WCHA)
Not afraid to play a physical game and consistently one of the NCAA's top scoring defenders. Morrow likes to jump into the play, and is strong along the blueline. She'll need to pick her moments to take risks in the pros, but she won't back down to any opponent, and should add an offensive spark to a blueline. (2004, F, 5'7", Darien, Connecticut)
11. Petra Nieminen, F, Lulea (SDHL) / Team Finland
Nieminen has a powerful shot, and isn't afraid to assert her physical strength. Known for having a mean streak, Nieminen is a veteran who will be dangerous on the power play in the PWHL, and can handle the physical grind. It will take time for her to fully adjust to the speed and smaller ice, but the SDHL's leading scorer projects as an impact player. (1999, L, 5'7", Tampere, Finland)
12. Grace Dwyer, D, Cornell (ECAC)
Good decision maker, who might not light up the scoresheet, but will make her new team harder to play against. Dwyer will be capable of second pairing minutes providing a responsible and reliable presence, along with being physically capable of handling the contact that's coming. (2004, L, 5'8", Wynnewood, Pennsylvania)
13. Elyssa Biederman, C, Colgate (ECAC)
Biederman is relentless on the puck, and generates offensive off her persistent pursuit as a forechecker and providing back pressure to end plays. Size is the only concern, but she's got every other element to make her impactful. (2004, R, 5'1", Franklin, Michigan)
14. Andrea Brandli, G, Frolunda (SDHL) / Team Switzerland
Won Best Goaltender at the Olympics while backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal was further proof that Brandli, who is the reigning SDHL Goaltender of the Year, is capable of minding a crease in the PWHL as a starter. With expansion and goaltending depth dropping off, she has value. (1997, 5'7", Zurich, Switzerland)
15. Viivi Vainikka, F, Brynas (SDHL) / Team Finland
Vainikka plays the game with equal impact on both sides of the puck. She sees the ice well and is capable of playing the bumper position on a power play. Defensively she competes hard and gets herself into lanes. Give Vainikka half a season on a team willing to work with her to learn the North American ice, and she will be an impactful player for years to come. (2001, L, 5'5", Espoo, Finland)
16. Elisa Holopainen, LW, Frolunda (SDHL) / Team Finland
A fantastic shooter with a dangerous release, Holopainen is an elite offensive player who should compete for a top six role on her new PWHL team next season. The physicality was the concern with Holopainen, but after putting up big numbers the last two years in the SDHL, and showing well on smaller ice at the Olympics, she looks ready for the jump. At only 24, she's still getting better. (2001, L, 5'7", Tuusniemi, Finland)
17. Vivian Jungels, RD, Wisconsin (WCHA)
Good skater, who moves pucks up ice effectively and defends using her mobility and stick. Often overlooked on a strong Wisconsin team, Jungels will be a valued pick in the PWHL. (2003, L, 5'7", Edina, Minnesota)
18. Sara Swiderski, LD, Ohio State (WCHA)
Capable of playing physical, and even contributing offensively, Swiderski has shown more consistency from game-to-game and shift-to-shift as her final NCAA campaign progresses. Not going to be a high producing defender in the PWHL, but will provide consistency. (2004, R, 5'9", Langley, British, Columbia)
19. Sloane Matthews, C, Ohio State (WCHA)
A leader and two-way standout, Matthews is the type of player who can center a third line and contribute secondary offense while also competing against top opponents. Great habits on ice, incredible national championship tournament. (2004, R, 5'6", Wayzata, Minnesota)
20. Lily Shannon, C, Northeastern (Hockey East)
Shannon's 5-foot-11 frame is an asset. She can score, she was a leader as Northeastern's captain this season, and she brings more to a team than simple production. (2003, R, 5'10", Andover, Minnesota)
21. Josefin Bouveng, LW, Minnesota (WCHA) / Team Sweden
Has the hockey IQ needed to be effective in the PWHL and is only getting better with each campaign in the WCHA. Bouveng sees the ice well and can thread the needle with her passes, but she's also capable of keeping it and scoring herself. (2001, L, 5'9", Uppsala, Sweden)
22. Thea Johansson, C, Minnesota-Duluth (WCHA) / Team Sweden
Good skater who often emerges from the pack using her opening strides. Johansson has a knack for finding her opportunities and finishing. Good analytics as well, and was one of the leading scorers at the Olympics. (2002, L, 5'7", Ljungby, Sweden)
23. Casey Borgiel, D, Colgate (ECAC)
Borgiel is a solid distributor of the puck, and got a look with USA's Collegiate Select roster last summer. Her mobility is a huge asset and will help her keep up with the top forwards in the PWHL. (2004, R, 5''7", Port Huron, Michigan)
24. Jules Constantinople, D, Northeastern (Hockey East)
Hockey East Defender of the Year has done nothing but help her stock this season with Northeastern. Constantinople has provided timely offense, and she does it through smart decisions with the puck at the blueline. A master at finding lanes, Constantinople had a stellar season. (2003, L, 5'5", East Haven, Connecticut)
25. Avi Adam, C, Cornell (ECAC)
She's ready for the defensive responsibility and physicality of the PWHL. She's a player whose style could make her a long term steal in the league. (2004, R, 5'9", Wolfville, Nova Scotia)
26. Laura Fortino, D, Real Torino (Italy) / Team Italy
Was one of the PWHPA's top defenders, and is both an Olympic and World Championship All-Star and gold medalist with Canada. She was also a three-time NCAA First Team All-American, and former CWHL Defender of the Year. While most joined the PWHL, Fortino chased the opportunity to represent Italy at the Milan Olympics. With that done, all that's left for her career is to play in the world's best league. Wants to enter coaching and management in this league someday. (1991, L, 5'4", Hamilton, Ontario)
27. Alyssa Regalado, D, Cornell (ECAC)
Regalado moves well, and makes good decisions with the puck. Showing solid offensive growth this season on a Cornell team that has been producing well balanced two-way pros. (2004, L, 5'7", Mississauga, Ontario)
28. Brooke Disher, RD, Ohio State (WCHA)
She wasn't picked for Canada's national development team, but don't read too much into that. The Ohio State blueliner is going to be a good pro. Consistent and competitive. (2004, L, 5'8", Fort St. John, British Columbia)
29. Carina DiAntonio, LW, Yale (ECAC)
DiAntonio is a strong shooter with solid edge work. She uses her heads up style and ability to delay laterally to open lanes both for her own shot, but also to draw off opponents before making a pinpoint pass. An excellent playmaker. (2004, L, 5'3", Mississauga, Ontario)
30. Tia Chan, G, UConn (Hockey East)
ECAC Goaltender of the Year and the only PWHL eligible goalie named a top three finalist for the NCAA Goaltender of the Year, Chan made 57 saves for UConn in the Hockey East final. She is on the small side, but similar to Aerin Frankel or Gwyneth Philips, she makes it work. She could climb another 10 spots based on positional need. (2002, 5'6", Hamilton, Ontario)
31. Jamie Nelson, RW, Minnesota (WCHA)
Solid two way game with offensive upside. She got to be the focal point at Minnesota State before moving to Minnesota this year to hone her game alongside a wealth of future pros. Had an impressive January offensively. (2002, L, 5'8", Andover, Minnesota)
32. Jordan Ray, RW, Yale (ECAC)
One of the most consistent producers in ECAC hockey over the last four years, Ray is an intelligent distributor of the puck. She uses changes of pace as she crosses the offensive blueline to create space and lanes. Also has a dangerous shot around the net. Would be the leagues first player from Florida. (2004, R, 5'7", Rockledge, Florida)
33. Jade Iginla, RW, Brown (ECAC)
Tough to play against, Iginla plays a hard game, and should thrive in a bottom-six role in the PWHL with upside. Played a big role with Brown. How much she'll score is a question, but she plays the game the right way. (2004, R, 5'8", Lake Country, British Columbia)
34. Tova Henderson, LD, Minnesota-Duluth (WCHA)
PWHL teams will covet Henderson's no-nonsense game as she defends well, competes hard, and does the little things right off the puck. You're not going to get a lot of flash and dash, but you are going to get a consistent performance night in and night out. Loves to block shots. (2004, L, 5'8", Richmond, British Columbia)
35. Emerson Jarvis, F, Quinnipiac (ECAC)
Blazing speed. Jarvis has a motor that never quits, and she's shown flashes of offensive excellence this season. Her speed and work ethic will translate well to the PWHL. Could be a steal. (2004, R, 5'4", Mundare, Alberta)
36. Tereza Pistekova, C, SDE (SDHL)
Pistekova could be the youngest player in the PWHL next season. She's got good size, is defensively aware, kills penalties, can play centre or the wing, and has experience beyond her years. Pistekova already has a World Championship bronze medal, and made her Olympic debut as a member of Team Czechia year. (2005, L, 5'9", Tabor, Czechia)
37. Zoe Uens, D, Quinnipiac (ECAC)
Solid two-way defender who competes hard. Perhaps an under the radar player who teams will embrace. Plenty of successful Quinnipiac players in the league showing the program is developing all around athletes with pro havits. (2003, L, 5'9", Belleville, Ontario)
38. Kendall Butze, RD, Penn State (AHA)
A good distributor who is playing key moments for a powerhouse Penn State program. Back-to-back First Team All-Atlantic Hockey America. (2003, L, 5'3", Cleveland, Ohio)
39. Maria Batalova, D, Agidel Ufa (ZhHL)
The 30-year-old was named Best Defender for the second straight season in Russia, and was Russia's Best Player this season. She's a two-time Olympian and is one of Russia's top producing defenders year after year. (1996, L, 5'8", Tyumen, Russia)
40. Nina Pirogova, D, Sahalin (ZhHL)
The 27-year-old is Russia's all-time defensive scoring leader in the ZhHL. The six-time All-Star led the ZhHL is also a two-time Olympian. When it comes to talented Russian's who could challenge to join the PWHL, Pirogova and Batalova top the list. (1999, L, 5'9", Stupino, Russia)
41. Reichen Kirchmair, F, Providence (Hockey East)
Kirchmair has played a top line role for years, giving her ample time get on the ice in every situation. This year that involved less time in the offensive zone, and more time defending as Providence struggled. Former Canadian U-18 national teamer, and the reigning Hockey East Player of the Year. (2004, L, 5'8", Oakville, Ontario)
42. Rhea Hicks, C, Clarkson (ECAC)
Finds open ice well and continues to show productive growth at Clarkson. She is dangerous in close. Very strong on the dot as one of ECAC Hockey's top players in face-off categories. (2004, R, 5'5", Brampton, Ontario)
43. McKenna Van Gelder, C, Cornell (ECAC)
Van Gelder played a positive possession game at Cornell and has learned to be responsible in the two-way game on a defensively conscious Cornell program. She'll be a great addition to any bottom six and still has untapped offensive potential that stylistically could come out in the PWHL. (2004, R, 5'6", Etobicoke, Ontario)
44. MaryKate O'Brien, LW, Minnesota-Duluth (WCHA)
A hard checking competitor who does the little things right and goes to the tough areas. She can be opportunistic offensively wearing down her opponents and generating turnovers. (2002, L, 5'4", Wilbraham, Massachusetts)
45. Hailey MacLeod, G, Ohio State (WCHA)
Fantastic finish to the season for MacLeod. She's an interesting goalie who can struggle when there isn't much pressure or she's facing floaters. But against top opponents, and when facing more work, she dials up her game. (2004, 5'7", Abbotsford, British Columbia)
46. Daria Gredzen, G, Birusa Krasnoyarsk (ZhHL)
At only 22, Gredzen is already an Olympian from 2022, named Russia's Best Player in 2024 and Best Goaltender in 2025. In 187 career games in Russia's ZhHL, Gredzen, who is a rare right catching goalie, has a .931 save percentage. Worth a gambe? Probably.(2004, 5'9", Novosibirsk, Russia)
47. Grace Elliott, F, British Columbia (U SPORTS)
The unique 6-foot-2 forward is the best player in U Sports hockey. Likes to use her size in a net front position, and protects the puck well using her reach. It will be a jump to pro, but Elliott will be worth it for any team who is willing to work with her has the potential to find star power. (2003, L, 6'2", Cloverdale, British, Columbia)
48. Brette Pettet, F, Djurgardens (SDHL)
Former Canadian U-18 national team member and Wisconsin captain. Pettet played for Djurgardens in the SDHL for four seasons, including multiple as team captain. A respected two-way player, Pettet is a veteran teams know can contribute. Size is her only downfall, but she has played in the tough WCHA, and full contact SDHL, and thrived in both. (1999, R, 5'3", Kentville, Nova Scotia)
49. Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College (ECAC)
Solid puck mover, likes to block shots, and playing huge minutes for Union. She's an example of a player not to overlook coming from a smaller program. (2004, L, 5'4", Moncton, New Brunswick)
50. Gracie Gilkyson, LD, Yale (ECAC)
Gilkyson's advanced stats are impressive. She's a positive possession player in every metric, a good shot blocker, and her offense has grown every season at Yale. The impact she has on her team is significant. (2003, L, 5'7", Calgary, Alberta)
51. Madelyn Christian, LW, Penn State (AHA)
Creative and a good finisher, Christian is a good skater who plays a possession game. Numbers don't tell the full story at Penn State, so teams will be watching her physical compete and what she does off the puck. (2003, L, 5'7", Elk River, Minnesota)
52. Katelyn Roberts, RW, Penn State (AHA)
Good on ice instincts, and can play a power game. Sometimes stops her feet which won't fly in the PWHL. Certainly has the upside to step in and compete. Good analytics and in a bottom six role can probably score and add a physical presence. (2004, R, 5'7", Chanhassen, Minnesota)
53. Kyla Josifovic, F, UConn (Hockey East)
Good size at 5-foot-11, Josifovic had a career year offensively as UConn's captain. Josifovic has improved each season. A strong net front presence who can pivotr in traffic and find ways to finish (2003, R, 5'11", Burlington, Ontario)
54. Sydney Healey, F, Boston University (Hockey East)
Healey has a heavy shot, and likes to get to the net. Led Boston University in goals. On 50/50 puck battles, Healey wins far more than she loses. (2004, L, 5'7", Arthur, Ontario)
55. Megan McKay, LD, Clarkson (ECAC)
The 5-foot-10 left shot defender is capable of playing on her off side and played important minutes for Clarkson this season. She's motivated to be a pro and you can see it in her process. (2003, L, 5'10", Zionsville, Indiana)
56. Emerson O’Leary, F, Princeton (ECAC)
Consistent producer for Princeton no matter who she's played alongside the last three seasons. While Princeton's big names may get the credit, O'Leary has quietly produced. (2004, R, 5'7", Southborough, Massachusetts)
57. India McDadi, F, Brown (ECAC)
The Brown captain just keeps working, and as proven in past PWHL Drafts, sometimes relentless effort, coachability, and consistency pay off more in depth roles in the league than big numbers. Don't count out McDadi. (2004, L, 5'4", Mississauga, Ontario)
58. Michelle Pasiechynk, G, Boston University (Hockey East)
Former NCAA Goaltender of the Year took a season off after a stellar career with Clarkson before returning to Boston University. It didn't go exactly as planned, but her pedigree is too good not to get a shot in the PWHL as a backup. (2002, 5'9", Ottawa, Ontario)
59. Kayleigh Hamers, D, SDE (SDHL)
Captain of Netherlands' national team, and an 11-year veteran of the SDHL, Hamers likes to get her toes pointed up ice and to take the space she's given drawing attention before dishing or gaining the zone. Best defender at the 2023 D1A World Championships, and a good distributor of the puck. Her experience is a major advantage this season with expansion. (1997, L, 5'3", Tilburg, Netherlands)
60. Katie DeSa, G, Penn State (AHA)
She wasn't heavily tested this season in the AHA, but when it came time for playoffs, DeSa showed how easily she can elevate her level. She was Penn State's backbone on their run to the Frozen Four. (2004, 5'8", Pawcatuck, Connecticut)
61. Saskia Maurer, G, SC Bern (SWHL)
Back-to-back-to-back PostFinance Women's League Best Goaltender in Switzerland, preceded by a WCHA All-Rookie Team nod, preceded by a U-18 World Championship Best Goaltender award. At only 24, Maurer has accomplished a lot, and she looked stellar in relief for Andrea Brändli at the Olympics. As a backup in this league, someone should be grabbing Maurer. (2001, 5'5", Röthenbach im Emmental, Switzerland)
62. Sena Catterall, C, Clarkson (ECAC)
Great numbers and consistent producer for Clarkson. There are some areas for improvement in her game, but she always finds ways to contribute. Likes to play a gritty game. (2001, L, 5'5", Montreal, Quebec)
6`3. Alexis Petford, C, Colgate (ECAC)
Petford could become the first NEWHA alumni to make the PWHL. She's got good hands and sees the ice well. Still hard to predict her ceiling but her progression with Colgate has shown she's yet to hit the top of her evolution as she continues to get better against better players. (2004, R, 5'5", Balgonie, Saskatchewan)
64. Laurence Frenette, RW, Quinnipiac (ECAC)
After transferring to Quinnipiac last season, Frenette's game has continued in an upward trajectory. Produced well all season, primarily as a playmaker but with finishing ability. Rarely takes a night off. (2003, R, 5'7", Boisbraind, Quebec)
65. Sara Stewart, F, Colgate (ECAC)
Sometimes there's a player whose numbers don't exactly match their impact. Stewart is one of those players. She's been a leader for Colgate, and could find her way into the PWHL. (2004, L, 5'3", Antigonish, Nova Scotia)
66. Cristina Cavaliere, D, Providence (Hockey East)
Trivia. What player has the highest time on ice average in NCAA hockey this season? It's Cristina Cavaliere. Has shown year over year improvement. As depth, could provide stability. (2004, L, 5'5", Mississauga, Ontario)
67. Erica Reider, D, Lulea (SDHL)
Need an experienced bottom pair blueliner? Erica Reider, 29, will be an older player in this draft, but she comes with five seasons of SDHL experience, and was twice an All-Canadian finishing her university career captaining Manitoba in U Sports hockey. (1996, L, 5'9", Regina, Saskatchewan)
68. Leah Stecker, D, Penn State (AHA)
One of Penn State's top blueliners, Stecker is consistent, makes a good first pass, never shies from physicality, and has consistently produced. Don't overlook her because she's not as flashy as others. (2003, R, 5'9", Randolph, New Jersey)
69. Madison Chantler, F, Clarkson (ECAC)
Former Canadian U-18 national teamer has never found her stride offensively at the NCAA level, but she's still a valuable player and might take on a checking line role successfully. (2004, R, 5'5", London, Ontario)
70. Sarah Marchand, F, MoDo (SDHL)
Very slick with the puck, a good playmaker, and finds her space on the ice well. On the small side, but all she's done at the collegiate level, and in the SDHL this season is produce. (2003, L, 5'5", Belle River, Ontario)
71. Meghan Agosta (DNP)
How do you judge an international legend with a career that is worth of Hall of Fame consideration who hasn't played in eight years? Agosta was always one of the best in the game. At 39, and with years away from the game, can she return and contribute again, even for a season? (1987, L, 5'6", Ruthven, Ontario)
72. Neena Brick, F, MoDo (SDHL)
After a fantastic NCAA career, brick is playing well in the SDHL this season. She's growing as a player and getting used to the physicality. Watch for Brick to get a long look in the PWHL. (2003, R, 5'8", Regina, Saskatchewan)
73. Grace Wolfe, D, St. Cloud State (WCHA)
Saved her best offensive season for last. Wolfe is the type of player that in the right environment still has room to grow. (2003, R, 5'9", Owatonna, Minnesota)
74. Oxana Bratishcheva, F, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (ZhHL)
Plenty of skill, plenty of production. Will a team take another risk on a high end Russian who has Olympic experience? As a late round gamble, could she be another Fanuza Kadirova? (2000, L, 5'5", Chelyabinsk, Russia)
75. Lara Beecher, RW, Clarkson (ECAC)
After three seasons at Vermont, Beecher is having a career year with Clarkson. Good playmaker. (2004, R, 5'5", Buffalo, New York)
76. JessyMaude Drapeau, F, Concordia (U SPORTS)
One of the better shots in the draft, but the jump from U SPORTS to the PWHL has been too much for almost every player to attempt the move. Drapeau will at worst get a tryout. She is a true finisher, but translating that to a league with less time, less space, better shot blocking, and better goaltending is the challenge. (2000, L, 5'6", Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec)
77. Tory Mariano, D (DNP)
Was higher ranked last year before stepping away from the game for a season to complete her education. Capable of playing in this league once she dusts off any rust (2003, R, 5'9", West Seneca, New York)
7`8. Ashley Messier, RD, Minnesota-Duluth (WCHA)
A good distributor of the puck, Messier is a highly intelligent player who finds ways to continue. She skates well, but the biggest knock is that she can get knocked off pucks physically and needs to get stronger. Great shot blocker who will likely find her way in this league due to her hockey IQ. (2002, R, 5'3", Wilcox, Saskatchewan)
79. Luisa Welcke, F, Boston University (Hockey East) / Team Germany
A 200-foot player who . Internationally with Germany, she has found ways to compete and impact her nation positively. Could spend a season dominating in Europe, but needs to continue elevating her game. Work ethic and attention to detail should make the Welcke sisters solid depth. (2002, R, 5'5", Baden-Baden, Germany)
80. Jane Kuehl, F, Princeton (ECAC)
A good skater who does the little things well. Had her best offensive season, but is a player who works and brings energy to each shift. (2003, R, 5'6", Edina, Minnesota)
81. Lilli Welcke, F, Boston University (Hockey East) / Team Germany
Alongside twin sister Luisa, the Welcke's are two-way energy players who find ways to contribute that don't always involve the scoresheet. Might need a year in Europe, but she looks capable of playing a checking line role in the PWHL now. (2002, R, 5'7", Baden-Baden, Germany)
82. Emilie Lavoie, D/F, Concordia (U SPORTS)
Versatile player who won a pair of U SPORTS national titles with Concordia. She is strong enough to get to tough areas offensively, but played the blueline this season and made that transition well. There's a good chance that given the chance, she can develop into a solid depth contributor. (2001, L, 5'7", Beloeil, Quebec)
83. Georgia Schiff, F, Cornell (ECAC)
Good size, strong on the puck, and comes out on top of puck battles. She is strong in all the small ways from tipping pucks, to retrievals, and winning along the walls. Had the best offensive season of her career. (2004, L, 5'9", Montpelier, Vermont)
84. Alyssa McLeod, F, MoDo (SDHL)
Good collegiate career with Cornell, and continued her development this season with MoDo. (2002, L, 5'4", Stratford, Ontario)
85. Laura Fuoco, F, EV Zug (SWHL)
A big bullish player who drives hard to the net. Will be a valuable bottom six player on a PWHL team who will be hard to play against. (2003, L, 5'11", Mississauga, Ontario)
86. Grace Campbell, G, Boston College (Hockey East)
A goaltender who has remained on USA Hockey's radar, she was consistent this season for Boston College. A good third option for a team who could push for games.
(2003, 5'7", Kensington, Maryland)
87. Celina Haider, F, Eisbären Juniors Berlin (DFEL) / Team Germany
Member of Germany's national team for years. She's not going to produce much in the PWHL, but as a bottom six checker, she can skate, she sees the ice well, and competes hard. (2000, L, 5'7", Rosenheim, Germany)
88. Emma-Sofie Nordström, G, St. Lawrence (ECAC) / Team Denmark
National team experience including at the top level with Denmark. She's a goalie who could develop to challenge for playing time. Good size. (2002, 5'10", Herning, Denmark)
89. Mira Seregély, F, HKB Budapest (DFEL) / Team Hungary
Seregély spent six seasons in North America, including four in the NCAA with Maine, and at 23, has already represented Hungary at seven World Championships. This year, her first back in Europe, Seregély got a boost of confidence scoring 30 points in 24 games with HKB Budapest. (2003, L, 5'9", Budapest, Hungary)
90. Clara Yuhn, F, Boston University (Hockey East)
Plays a power forward game, competes hard and finds ways to score even if they aren't pretty. (2004, R, 5'9", Grosse Pointe, Michigan)
91. Sophie Hudson, F, Queen's (U SPORTS)
First Team All-Canadian who played for Queen's finishing tied for fifth in the nation in scoring. She's a solid all-around player who has signed with SC Bern in Switzerland, so she'll get to start her season there, and even if it's as a camp invite, it will be up to Hudson to win a roster spot. (2003, R, 5'6", Maple, Ontario)
92. Alexia Moreau, LW, Holy Cross (Hockey East)
Leadership skills, finds a way to score, competes hard. May be a player who looks at Europe or a reserve spot. (2003, L, 5'4", Trois-Rivières, Quebec)
93. Naomi Boucher, F, Yale (ECAC)
Good playmaker, who had her best offensive season on a strong Yale attack. (2003, L, 5'6", Rimouski, Quebec)
94. Payten Evans, D, Mercyhurst (AHA)
Good size and had a breakout season in every statistical sense, from points to possession. (2004, L, 5'10", Calgary, Alberta)
95. Avery Farrell, F, St. Cloud State (WCHA)
Competitive forward who is good on the breakout and in transition. Plays bigger than her size. (2003, R, 5'4", Rogers, Minnesota)
96. Megan Woodworth, F, UConn (Hockey East)
Good season over season offensive progression. Good penalty killer who is known for her defensive responsibility. (2003, L, 5'1", Berwick, Nova Scotia)
97. Brooke Campbell, F, UConn (Hockey East)
Intelligent two-way player sees the ice well, reads defenders and finds passing lanes. (2004, L, 5'6", Essex, Ontario)
98. Jenna Goodwin, C, Frolunda (SDHL)
Four solid seasons at Clarkson and a decent rookie season in the SDHL. She's the type of experienced player who will help fill in the PWHL's depth. (2002, L, 5'5", Sherwood Park, Alberta)
99. Courtney Kollman, F, CG Puigcerda (Spain)
Former member of Canada's U-18 national team, and former U SPORTS All-Canadian and national champion, Kollman has followed her own path. After scoring more than a point per game in her final U SPORTS campaign, Kollman had a dominant season in Switzerland putting up 41 points in 28 games last year. This year she played in Spain. (2000, R, 5'4", Calgary, Alberta)
100. Jaden Bogden, F, Northeastern (Hockey East)
Big frame that could serve well as a bottom line player in this league. (2002, R, 5'10", Edmonton, Alberta)
101. Krista Parkkonen, D, Minnesota-Duluth (WCHA)
She's got an out-clause to play with Farjestad in the SDHL or PWHL next season. Parkkonen is a defence first blueliner representing Finland at the last four World Championships. (2002, L, 5'6", Lappeenranta, Finland)
102. Melissa Jefferies, D, Frölunda HC (SDHL)
Steady defender with limited offensive upside, but should be able to play a 6-7 role on a PWHL team. Made the adaptation to the SDHL last season with one of the best programs outside the PWHL after five seasons in the NCAA with St. Lawrence. (2002, R, 5'5", Kingston, Ontario)
103. Meghane Duchesne-Chalifoux, D, UConn (Hockey East)
The Montreal product has been a consistent defender at UConn, and this year showed true offensive growth as a senior. (2002, L, 5'3", Montreal, Quebec)
104. Annalise Wong, F, British Columbia (U SPORTS)
Good energy, sees the ice well, and strong on special teams. Captained UBC. (2003, R, 5'2", Richmond, British Columbia)
105. Alyson Hush, F, New Hampshire (Hockey East)
Had a jump in production this year for New Hampshire. Probably needs a season in Europe, but could win a spot at camp. (2004, L, 5'5", Scarborough, Ontario)
106. Lea MacLeod, F, SC Bern (SWHL)
Won Universaide gold with Canada while playing U SPORTS hockey where she was a First-Team All-AUS scoring 32 points as a senior with St.FX. MacLeod, 26, has three seasons of experience playing in Europe, one in the DFEL, and the last two in Switzerland. (2000, L, 5'6", Kassel, Germany)
107. Tatum White, F, Neuchâtel Hockey Academy (SWHL)
Good size, and gained valuable experience in the PostFinance Women's League this season after five consistent seasons with Syracuse. (2002, L, 5'10", Kingston, Ontario)
108. Alexandria Weiss, D, Neuchâtel Hockey Academy (SWHL)
After her NCAA career with Syracuse, Weiss spent one season as an assistant coach at Mercyhurst, but joined MoDo in the SDHL for a stretch run, and then moved to Switzerland this year for a full campaign. She's got versatility. (2001, L, 5'6", Plover, Wisconsin)
109. Kristen Guerriero, D, Bolzano Eagles (EWHL)
A veteran journeywoman who after four years at St. Lawrence has played in Hungary, Switzerland, and Italy, including representing Italy at two World Championships and the 2026 Olympics. (1999, L, 5''7", Montreal, Quebec)
110. Evelyne Savoie, F, HV71 (SDHL)
Good first season in the SDHL, Savoie should get a long look in a training camp to serve as a bottom line checking forward, or a reserve. One of the few San Jose based players in the league could get some hometown love. (2002, R, 5'9", San Jose, California)
111. Molly Henderson, F, Lindenwood (NCAA)
Spectacular breakout offensive season with Lindenwood scoring 16 goals and 31 points. Going to need to prove it at camp, but she's on an upward trajectory. (2004, R, 5'4", Rockford, Illinois)
112. Bri Eid, D, HC Davos (SWHL)
Had four good years at Long Island University, and carried that over to a strong rookie pro campaign in Switzerland this year. Should get a camp look. (2003, R, 5'7", Belle River, Ontario)
113. Joelle Fiala, F, HC Davos (SWHL)
Two seasons in the NCAA, three seasons in U SPORTS, and now two successful campaigns in Switzerland. If a team is looking for depth experience, Fiala could fill the role with upside. (2001, R, 5'7", Clavet, Saskatchewan)
114. Gabriella Durante, G, Real Torino (Italy) / Team Italy
Thrust herself onto the scene with strong games at the Olympics for Italy. Not a starter for the PWHL, but as a third, she could step in and up in a pinch for any big moment like she did in Milan. (2001, 5'11", Calgary, Alberta)
115. Jill Hertl, G, Franklin Pierce (NEWHA)
Hertl had five spectacular seasons with Franklin Pierce, this year posting a 1.71 GAA and .953 save percentage along with five shutouts. She played a lot, albeit in the weaker NEWHA, but as a third, could still improve and get an opportunity. (2003, 5'8", Highland Park, Illinois)
116. Maeve Carey, D, Boston University (Hockey East)
Captained Boston University showcasing her leadership. Plays a basic but effective game. (2003, R, 5'4", Gloucester, Massachusetts)
117. Arnone, Jade, D, Boston College (Hockey East)
Good size and not afraid to play a physical game. Simple isn't bad. (2004, L, 5'11", Sherborn, Massachusetts)
118. Josey Weeks, D, Lindenwood (AHA)
Good shot blocker, had offensive growth at Lindenwood, and has the size. (2002, L, 5'10", O'Fallon, Missouri)
119. Abigail Hornung, G, Holy Cross (Hockey East)
Top ten finalist for NCAA goalie of the year. (2003, 5'7", Ashland, Massachusetts)
120. Mya Vaslet, F, Penn State (AHA)
Solid collegiate career at Penn State, good numbers, including a career high of 16 goals two seasons ago (2003, L, 5'9", Stittsville, Ontario)
121. Tatum James, F, Waterloo (U SPORTS)
Good frame, long time leader in U SPORTS. (2001, L, 5'10", Stratford, Ontario)
122. Carly Orth, F, Waterloo (U SPORTS)
Dangerous scorer for Waterloo with a good frame. (2003, L, 5'10", Caledon, Ontario)
123. Nina Christof, F, RPI (ECAC) / Team Germany
German national team member is a hard working two-way forward. She could play a bottom line role, but is more likely to head to Europe for a season. (2003, L, 5'5", Hammelburg, Germany)
124. Erica Plourde, F, Moncton (U SPORTS)
One of the best scorers in U SPORTS women's hockey the last four years. Played for Canada at the Universaide. (2003, L, 5'3", Pigeon Hill, New Brunswick)
125. Holly Abela, F, Northeastern (Hockey East)
Finished her NCAA career as an assistant captain for Northeastern. Good 200-foot player and former member of Canada's U-18 national team. (2004, R, 5'4", Brampton, Ontario)
Forwards Watch List
- Anderson, Brooklyn - University of Calgary
- Bedier, Alexis - Concordia
- Ben, Courtney - Adrian College
- Bilodeau, Béatrice - University of Ottawa
- Bolduc, Majorie - Lakers Karnten
- Brazis, Lily - Northeastern
- Ciarrocchi, Jessica - Mercyhurst
- Colizza, Christiana - DNP
- Collie, Carys - Queen's
- Conroy, Maggie - DNP
- Davies, Sarah - Providence
- Dixon, McAllister - Dartmouth
- Duarte, Jenna - Brock
- Franco, Allie - University of Minnesota
- Goergen, Molly - DNP
- Hall, Emma - Lakers Kärnten
- Hallett, Charlotte - Syracuse
- Ham, Kate - Boston College
- Harty, Kelly - New Hamphire
- Heard, Katherine - University of Guelph
- Hubenschmidt, Allie - Adrian College
- Jackson, Julia - Ontario Tech
- Johnson, Riley - Adrian College
- Kirwan, Baylee - Lakers Kärnten
- Knoll, Heidi - Syracuse
- Lawrence, Krystin - DNP
- Lewis, Lane - Holy Cross
- Lind, Taylor - DNP
- Maisonneuve, Jade - Mercyhurst
- Mckenna, Kaitlyn - Guelph
- McKinley, Sophie - Mercyhurst
- Michals, Madison - Merrimack
- Morden, Jadynn - Alberta
- Pelowich, Ekaterina - Concordia
- Peter, Kierra - PEI
- Printzen, Asher - Michigan State
- Raitt, Keiara - Waterloo
- Redford, Jenna - DNP
- Rogge, Naomi - Linkoping
- Rossignol, Shani - Mad Dogs of Mannheim
- Sacca, Gracie - Stonehill
- Sonntag, Charlotte - Holy Cross
- Spencer, Elle - Wilfrid Laurier
- Toye, Kyley - RPI
- Voigt, Svenja - St. Cloud State
- Walker, Christina - UConn
- Walsh, Riley - Boston University
- Williams, Hayley - DNP
- Wilson, Kennedy - St. Lawrence
- Zilisch, McKayla - Wisconsin
- Labruna, Alessia - HC Milan
- Davis, Alexa - St. Lawrence
Defender Watch List
- Acheson, Lyndsy - Waterloo
- Burke, Jada - DNP
- Carman, Meadow - University of British Columbia
- Clark, Leocadia - DNP
- Dann, Gretchen - Amherst College
- D'Arcy, Maya - Syracuse
- Duscio, Katina - Waterloo
- Episcopo, Ashley - Indiana Tech
- Gaskell, Sophia - University of British Columbia
- Gendron, Sarah - Syracuse
- Helgeson, Sophie - Linkoping
- Hinch, Vivian - St.FX
- Jensen, Meredith - Dartmouth
- Jones, Sophia - RPI
- Kelly, Maeve - Boston University
- King, Anna - Alberta
- Kosec, Tessa - Nipissing
- MacRae, Teghan - Guelph
- Marohn, Abbey - DNP
- Niskanen, Heidi - DNP
- Parker, Grace - Farjestad
- Posick, Madeline - Djurgårdens
- Powell, Isabelle - Dartmouth
- Roeske, Kianna - Minnesota State
- Roy, Maya - ERC Ingolstadt
- Serres, Gabrielle - Team France
- Strompf, Heidi - Bemidji State
- Visser, Keirstin - DNP
- Walsh, Madelyn - Eisbären Berlin Juniors
- Watson, Valerie - DNP
- Webber, Cora - Saint Anselm
- Zuchotzki, Kendra - Saskatchewan
Goaltender Watch List
- Bellina, Sophia - RIT
- Coolsaet, Haley - DNP
- Fawcett, Katelynn - Trinity Western
- Halloran, Rei - Järnbrotts HK
- Hogarth, Calli - Quinnipiac
- Hoskin, Alexa - DNP
- Hsu, Tzu - Team Chinese Taipei
- Hugens, Elise - University of British Columbia
- Kelley, Allie - DNP
- Kobayashi, Kiku - Seibu Princess Rabbits
- Lehmann, Alexandra - Nipissing
- Loranger, Brooke - Holy Cross
- McGee, Zoe - Ontario Tech
- Minotti, Julia - St. Thomas
- Reed, Lindsay - DNP
- Renaud, Kayla - Wilfrid Laurier
- Ruban, Vanessa - Adrian College
- Saunders, Hannah - Post
- Stott, Natalie - Amherst College
- Sweeney, Katie - St. Thomas
- Tennant, Emma - Queen's
- Turkey, Jullia - Michigan State
- Vasilenko, Anastasia - HC Tuchkovo
- Verbeek, Jordyn - Concordia
- Walinski, Hope - Providence
- Wilson, Colby - Saskatchewan