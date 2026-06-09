Grading The PWHL Expansion Team's Phase Two Success

Impressive skill. And when you add in that Detroit is technically leaving this phase with Hilary Knight, the skill level, the familiarity many of these athletes have, the big game experience, and the compete level is high. What was also high was the price tag. And not only will they leave with a major hit to their salary cap, they also leave without a first round pick in a league set to build primarily through the draft for the next few seasons as the PWHL enters an expansion freeze. PWHL Detroit came into the PWHL like the Las Vegas Golden Knights came into the NHL. They pushed every rule to the brink, they didn't make a ton of friends, but they delivered big time in acquiring talent. The team did lose some favour for acquiring the polarizing Britta Curl-Salemme, but the skill set up front for Detroit is already off the charts, and when you add in that Josh Sciba has been a key architect of Team USA's offense and he'll now work with an elite group of talent, it could be hard to contain. How Detroit fills out the rest, and how well they gel is yet to be seen, but they already have what looks like one of the league's best top lines and power play units.