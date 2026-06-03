PWHL Free Agency And Expansion Signing Tracker

Your spot for every PWHL signing through the expansion process and PWHL free agency.
The 2026 PWHL Expansion Player Dispersal Process and PWHL Free Agency are underway. Here are the latest signings:
PWHL Signing Tracker
June 3, 2026
Toronto Signs Goaltender Raygan Kirk to Three-Year Deal
Renata Fast Signs Three-Year Extension With Toronto
thehockeynews.comSceptres Re-Sign Renata Fast, Keeping Her In Toronto For Three More YearsThe Toronto Sceptres have re-signed one of their core players, defender Renata Fast, to a three-year contract, making her automatically one of their protected players heading into the Expansion Roster Distribution Process.
Kelly Pannek Signs Three-Year Extension Keeping League's Leading Scorer in Minnesota
Taylor Heise Signs Three-Year Extension To Stay With The Minnesota Frost
June 2, 2026
Sarah Nurse Agrees To Two-Year Extension With Vancouver
Alex Carpenter Signs Three Year Extension With Seattle
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