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PWHL Free Agency And Expansion Signing Tracker

Ian Kennedy
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Ian Kennedy
21h
Updated at Jun 3, 2026, 21:56
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Your spot for every PWHL signing through the expansion process and PWHL free agency.

The 2026 PWHL Expansion Player Dispersal Process and PWHL Free Agency are underway. Here are the latest signings:

PWHL Signing Tracker

June 3, 2026

Toronto Signs Goaltender Raygan Kirk to Three-Year Deal

Toronto secures its crease, inking breakout star Raygan Kirk to a multi-year deal after a strong season featuring elite save percentages.
thehockeynews.comSceptres Continue Signings, Protecting Goaltender Raygan Kirk From ExpansionToronto secures its crease, inking breakout star Raygan Kirk to a multi-year deal after a strong season featuring elite save percentages.

Renata Fast Signs Three-Year Extension With Toronto

The Toronto Sceptres have re-signed one of their core players, defender Renata Fast, to a three-year contract, making her automatically one of their protected players heading into the Expansion Roster Distribution Process.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comSceptres Re-Sign Renata Fast, Keeping Her In Toronto For Three More YearsThe Toronto Sceptres have re-signed one of their core players, defender Renata Fast, to a three-year contract, making her automatically one of their protected players heading into the Expansion Roster Distribution Process.&nbsp;

Kelly Pannek Signs Three-Year Extension Keeping League's Leading Scorer in Minnesota

Kelly Pannek is staying in the State of Hockey for three more years after the PWHL's reigning leading scorer signed a three-year contract extension ahead of expansion.
thehockeynews.comKelly Pannek Signs Three-Year Extension In Minnesota Protecting The League's Leading Scorer From ExpansionKelly Pannek is staying in the State of Hockey for three more years after the PWHL's reigning leading scorer signed a three-year contract extension ahead of expansion.

Taylor Heise Signs Three-Year Extension To Stay With The Minnesota Frost

The Minnesota Frost have re-signed the team's first ever draft pick Taylor Heise to a three-year contract securing her and protecting her from the PWHL expansion process.
thehockeynews.comTaylor Heise Signs Three-Year Extension To Remain With The Minnesota FrostThe Minnesota Frost have re-signed the team's first ever draft pick Taylor Heise to a three-year contract securing her and protecting her from the PWHL expansion process.

June 2, 2026&nbsp;

Sarah Nurse Agrees To Two-Year Extension With Vancouver

The Vancouver Goldeneyes have re-signed Sarah Nurse to a two-year standard player agreement lasting through the 2027-28 season.
thehockeynews.comSarah Nurse Signs Two-Year Extension With The Goldeneyes, Becomes First Player Protected From Expansion By Vancouver The Vancouver Goldeneyes have re-signed Sarah Nurse to a two-year standard player agreement lasting through the 2027-28 season.

Alex Carpenter Signs Three Year Extension With Seattle 

The Seattle Torrent were the first team to officially announce a signing and protection for the PWHL expansion process as they signed veteran Alex Carpenter.
thehockeynews.comSeattle Torrent Sign Alex Carpenter To A Three-Year Extension Through 2028-29 Protecting Her From PWHL ExpansionThe Seattle Torrent were the first team to officially announce a signing and protection for the PWHL expansion process as they signed veteran Alex Carpenter.
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