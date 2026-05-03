Gwyneth Philips Brilliant As Ottawa Evens The Series With Game Two Win Over Boston

Gwyneth Philips, who time and again proves to be the most valuable player on Ottawa's roster, backstopped the Charge to a 3-1 victory over Boston as the series shifts to the nation's capital, with the series tied 1-1.
The Ottawa Charge entered game two with work to do following an opening game loss to the Boston Fleet on Thursday. Heading into this one, the objectives remained easier said than done, but were critical to ensure the team could return home earning a split in Boston. First, find some way, any way, to contain Jessie Eldridge, and the second was to get traffic in front of Aerin Frankel.
On that first point, Ottawa was successful, holding Eldridge pointless in game two, a major accomplishment after she had two primary assists in Boston's opening game win. Eldridge has enjoyed feasting on the Charge this season, so while this was a major item checked off the team's to-do list, one would have to imagine she'll find another gear in Ottawa. She always does.
In terms of Frankel, she's an elite goaltender, which is clearly not breaking news. To beat her, the Charge needed to consistently have traffic in front, also not breaking news. She's positionally sound, athletic, and can read plays seemingly even before they unfold. Beating her one-on-one comes down to pure luck and isn't a reliable strategy, especially in the playoffs. In this game, they beat her once with a screen and a second time by having Kateřina Mrázová drive to the net. Also interesting was that they appeared to have adjusted their game plan, shooting up high on many occasions.
Ottawa came away with the victory in game two, but with the good comes the bad, as there remain areas of opportunity heading into the third game of the series. All of those opportunities boil down to one thing: the Charge taking their foot off the gas, which is something fans have seen throughout the season. Ottawa was guilty too many times of watching the game unfold in front of them rather than dictating its pace. Too many shots on goal followed, an ingredient which does not make for a very good recipe against a Fleet team poised to take control at any moment.
Enter, from stage left, Gwyneth Philips, who once again showed why she is the pillar and backbone of this team. Philips finished with 31 saves, many of which were high-danger scoring chances that she handled with the ease of just about any other shot she faced. Of course, goals win games, but big-time saves help secure victories, and that's exactly what Philips did. She made up for the turnovers, the broken plays, and the difficulties exiting their own zone. Philips remains so integral to this team's success that each roster player owes her something very expensive.
A win is a win, no matter how imperfect it may have been, and game two was a good example of just that. While it's certainly easier said than done, the Ottawa Charge will have to regain their late-season form that led to so much success and combine it with the momentum from this victory as the series heads to the Canadian Tire Centre on Friday. And maybe, just maybe, give Philips an easier game.