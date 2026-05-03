Gwyneth Philips Brilliant As Ottawa Evens The Series With Game Two Win Over Boston

Ottawa came away with the victory in game two, but with the good comes the bad, as there remain areas of opportunity heading into the third game of the series. All of those opportunities boil down to one thing: the Charge taking their foot off the gas, which is something fans have seen throughout the season. Ottawa was guilty too many times of watching the game unfold in front of them rather than dictating its pace. Too many shots on goal followed, an ingredient which does not make for a very good recipe against a Fleet team poised to take control at any moment.