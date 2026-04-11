Gwyneth Philips Shuts The Door On Toronto As Ottawa Jumps Back Into The Playoffs

The other notable opportunity is the player advantage. Entering this game, the Charge led the league in percentage of team goals on the power play at 26.3%. That number would be more tolerable if it came with results, but of late, it hasn't. Ottawa had five chances with the player advantage in this game, but was unable to take advantage of it. For any team in this league, having that many chances with the advantage cannot be missed, but it's exacerbated when the team is so reliant on that area for scoring. At different points this season, they've led the league with the advantage, but today's performance has now dropped them to 18.1%. The silver lining in this game was that even strength played its part, but finding a better balance needs to be a priority.