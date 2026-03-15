Hapless Torrent Shutout By Torrent As Season Goes From Bad To Worse With Injuries Mounting

“We just make sure we stick to the basics: getting pucks to the net and bodies by the net. You just keep trying to generate those opportunities," said Seattle coach Steven O'Rourke following the loss. "I thought [today] we carried some really good momentum and some really good looks in that second period and late in the third we did some good things. Again, it doesn’t matter who is in this lineup. We believe in these players. We have two reserves in there who did a great job tonight and, again, the rest of them, like Danielle [Serdachny], are stepping up and taking on that extra load. It’s not even a thought for us of who is in and who is out — we just get to the job and handle it every night."