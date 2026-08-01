“Her Talent Is Undeniable”: Anne Cherkowski Primed For Breakout Season

Anne Cherkowski’s former Clarkson coach believes hockey IQ, adaptability and consistency give her the tools to thrive in a larger role with PWHL San Jose. Could Cherkowski be one of the PWHL's breakout stars this season?
After spending the first season of her PWHL career adjusting to the pace of the professional game, Anne Cherkowski enters San Jose’s inaugural season with a chance to take another step forward. She already has the qualities coaches value most – versatility, consistency and hockey intelligence – but a new roster brings new opportunities… and those who coached her before she reached the PWHL believe there is still another level to her game.
Building Her Game at Clarkson
Prior to her time on the New York Sirens, Cherkowski established herself as one of the most dependable players in the ECAC during her time at Clarkson.
After transferring to the Golden Knights, she developed into a key offensive contributor, finishing her collegiate career with 59 goals and 82 assists for 141 points in 155 games. Her breakout season came in 2022-23, when she led Clarkson with 23 goals and 52 points in 40 games.
But what stood out most about Cherkowski wasn’t just her production, it was how quickly she could adapt.
Clarkson head coach Matt Desrosiers saw firsthand how Cherkowski’s hockey IQ allowed her to succeed in different roles and situations.
“Anne is a very smart individual on the ice in the way she plays and understands the game,” Desrosiers told The Hockey News. “She is able to process things and put them into action very quickly. Anything we threw at Anne on the ice, she was able to incorporate it into her game and our team play right away.”
That adaptability became one of Cherkowski’s biggest strengths.
“She was so adaptable and versatile that it allowed us to use Anne in a lot of different situations from the day she stepped on campus,” Desrosiers said.
Those traits have followed her into the professional ranks and could become even more valuable on an expansion roster.
The Type of Player Coaches Trust
Cherkowski’s game has never been built around one single skill.
She isn’t simply a scorer. She isn’t just a defensive forward. She’s the type of player coaches can move throughout the lineup because she understands what each situation requires.
That reliability was one of the reasons she became such an important player at Clarkson.
“Anne is a pretty level-headed individual where she doesn't get too high or too low, so she was always pretty consistent in her play,” Desrosiers said. “Consistency was always one of her greatest strengths.”
For a young franchise, those qualities matter.
San Jose will be building chemistry, establishing systems and finding combinations early in its first season. Players who can adjust quickly and execute their responsibilities are often the ones who earn expanded roles and Cherkowski has spent her career earning that trust.
“She was able to step up in big moments to make the right play and impact the game when you needed her most,” Desrosiers said. “All things said, Anne is a very reliable player that you can count on.”
Why San Jose Could Unlock the Next Step
The biggest question surrounding Cherkowski entering Year 2 of her PWHL career isn't whether she can contribute.
She already has.
The question is how much more she can do with an expanded opportunity.
Expansion teams create openings that established franchises sometimes cannot. Roles are less defined. Line combinations are still developing. Players who consistently make the right decisions have the chance to move up the lineup.
That could be where Cherkowski separates herself.
Her former coach believes confidence has always been the key to unlocking more from her game.
“As Anne's confidence grew, so did her game,” Desrosiers said. “This is a reason why I believe Anne will just continue to improve, get better, and be a highly impactful player as she gets further into her PWHL career.”
San Jose is giving Cherkowski the kind of environment where that growth can continue.
She already has the hockey sense, the versatility; and the trust of her coaches. Now? She has the opportunity.
Every expansion team has players who surprise people. The ones who break out are usually not the players who suddenly become something different, they’re the ones who finally get the chance to show everything they already are.
Anne Cherkowski may be one of those players for PWHL San Jose.