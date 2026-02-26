Hilary Knight Ready To Shift The Narrative From "Distasteful" Joke Back To The Women Playing The Game

“It’s been an incredible ride to be able to sell out Climate Pledge, hear the momentum of the fans, set records together, have different touchpoints within the community,” said Knight. “While we go and do this amazing feat together as Team USA, it’s so special to be able to have a piece of hardware- whether it’s silver or gold- to be able to share that with this community that’s championed us, who’s loved us, and supported us since day one and even before day one before we even got here. Thank you very much for supporting us and we’re really looking forward to our game coming up on Friday. What a tremendous honor to have six Olympians from this market represent Seattle on the world stage.”