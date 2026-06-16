Hilary Knight Trade Now Official As Detroit Acquires American Captain For Third Overall Pick From From Las Vegas

“Hilary Knight is one of the best and most accomplished players in women’s hockey history and is a significant addition to our roster ahead of our inaugural season, which makes this a very exciting day for PWHL Detroit,” said Manon Rhéaume, PWHL Detroit General Manager. “In addition to the tremendous skill she will bring to the ice, her leadership and presence in the locker room and in the community and her desire to compete and to win a Walter Cup will be instrumental in shaping our culture and building our foundation.”