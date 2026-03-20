Hilary Knight Wants To Play For Seattle For Another Two Years

Seattle fans rejoiced at the thought of having Knight on the Torrent for at least another two years. She’s been a fan favorite from the jump, but has also earned that respect through her play, her actions, and her words. She has not shied away from tough conversations when it would be very easy to do so. It’s an honor to have her on any team, but those in the Seattle are fortunate to have her as the first player, the first captain, and representing the Emerald City.