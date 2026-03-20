Hilary Knight Wants To Play For Seattle For Another Two Years

Hilary Knight was the first player signed to the Seattle Torrent for the start of the 2025-26 season. She only signed a one-year contract, but Seattle fans of Knight were just happy to have the veteran player and leader in their city.
Since then, Knight was named captain of both the Torrent and Team USA, helped lead her team to a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, was on SNL and a multitude of other daytime and late-night talk shows, attended the 2026 Oscars, and earned the title “Captain America.” Knight is currently the face and champion of women’s sports- rightfully so as her comments regarding the men’s locker room phone call and joke resonated with so many.
Recently, Knight joined Seattle soccer legend, Megan Rapinoe, on her podcast A Touch More. There was a lot to discuss, including that locker room phone call, and Knight’s proposal at the Olympics to iconic speed skater, Brittany Bowe. However, Torrent fans were most interested in Knight’s conversation regarding her future in hockey.
Prior to the 2026 Winter Olympics, Knight had stated that this would be her last Olympics. However, during the off-ice interview immediately following the gold medal game, Knight left the door open. She was asked if she had scored her last Olympic goal and she smiled widely saying, “We’ll see.”
Rapinoe asked if Knight was open to another Olympics and she said, “I think so. I think I’m capable of playing another one.” With the Olympics four years away, it’s a lot of planning and training. In sports, four years is an especially long time for any athlete. “I think that’s the daunting thing,” Knight said. “I don’t want to say ‘yes,’ and not be able to commit to four [years]. I’m not going to train less or any differently. Do I still play with Team USA for another two years? That would be ideal, but we’ll see how things go.”
The huge caveat in the middle of talks about Winter Olympics, was Knight’s comments about her current PWHL team. The one-year contract may have worried Torrent fans, or even Knight fans, but maybe that worry was premature. “I want to still play for the Seattle Torrent for at least another two years- bring back a Watler Cup Championship here,” Knight said.
Seattle fans rejoiced at the thought of having Knight on the Torrent for at least another two years. She’s been a fan favorite from the jump, but has also earned that respect through her play, her actions, and her words. She has not shied away from tough conversations when it would be very easy to do so. It’s an honor to have her on any team, but those in the Seattle are fortunate to have her as the first player, the first captain, and representing the Emerald City.
With the season nearing its peak and the Torrent in last place, it’s encouraging to hear a veteran player wanting to stay. It takes time for a team to gel, especially when the team is brand new, the location and practice facilities are new to everyone, and the team is also working on building an identity. To think of having Knight for at least two more years and to hear her desire to bring a championship to the city is something for fans to grip tightly.
With expansion on the horizon, and another expansion draft coming with it, anything can happen. However, just knowing that Knight wants to be on the Torrent past this one-year contract is something to be proud of, Seattle.