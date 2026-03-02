Home Crowd Plays A Factor For Victoire As Nobody Wins In Montreal, Except Montreal

“I mean, the fans are incredible here," said Laura Stacey, who was named the game's first star in Montreal's win over Minnesota on Sunday. "We just talked about it, we're looking onto that ice, and it’s a packed house, it's loud. Sometimes you can't even hear what (head coach) Kori (Cheverie) is telling us to do on the bench, but they really are that extra player for us. We have a shot on goal, and they're lifting us up on the penalty kill. We get a huge kill in the five on three, and the crowd lights up and it's electric in this building. Honestly, it's those little moments that make a huge difference, and I think we all feel it, and we get fired up to come and play in front of our crowd and the people who support us."