How Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey And Ann-Renée Desbiens Took Pay Cuts To Help The Montreal Victoire Win The Walter Cup

“Revealing it helps the players negotiate their salaries,” said Poulin. “The numbers aren't huge, and we're all aware of that. Great things take time. If you look at people like Caroline Ouellette and Kim St-Pierre, they played hockey their entire careers without getting paid. Our league has only been around for three years, and we're still growing. Those numbers will keep growing as the league's impact continues to grow as well. If you look at the WNBA and the salaries players are earning today, it took 30 years to get there. So, when you look at where we are after just three years, it's encouraging. There's still work to be done, but we're very satisfied. We'll keep pushing the boundaries together and breaking down barriers for ourselves and for future generations.”