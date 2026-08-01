'I Like to Entertain': Why Kirsten Simms Could Be Exactly What The Toronto Sceptres Need

After the whistle.... Simms skated with a group of young girls and said, "I keep trying to tell them, I'm like, 'When you score a goal, you gotta celly' I'm like, 'just give me something, please'... She confirmed that she grew up a Canucks fan, idolizing Henrik and Daniel Sedin, and wearing number 22 until she got to a camp and was assigned 27, which she has asked for with the Sceptres ... She also mentioned that playing against some of her former teammates would be brand new: "I think it'll be interesting to play against some of the girls I played with on the national team, I've never had to play against them in a real game, so obviously it's going to be tough, but, it'll be cool to kind of get that difference as well."