Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
If Jill Saulnier Is Out, The Boston Fleet Will Need To Sign Or Trade For A Player cover image

If Jill Saulnier Is Out, The Boston Fleet Will Need To Sign Or Trade For A Player

Ian Kennedy
2h
featured
635Members·5,599Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Jill Saulnier took a hard hit from Maggie Flaherty that left her on the ice, and out of the game. An injury to Saulnier would force the Boston Fleet to look outside their organization to sign a new player, or force the Fleet to make a trade.

The Boston Fleet are facing their first real roster question of the season.

With only 23 active players, and no remaining reserves, the Fleet could be forced to make a move to sign an external player, or make a trade to keep their roster at 23 following the potential injury to Jill Saulnier.

Saulnier took an illegal hit from Montreal's Maggie Flaherty in the third period of Boston's four goal comeback win over the Victoire. But the hit left Saulnier in clear distress on the ice after Flaherty hit Saulnier in an illegal north-south manner, resulting in Saulnier's head colliding with the boards.

With Zoe Boyd, Olivia Mobley, and Sophie Shirley already on long term injured reserve, the potential injury to Boston leaves the Fleet without enough players to field a full lineup, and no remaining reserves.

They've already added former reserves Loren Gabel, Olivia Zafuto, and Mia Biotti to their roster to fill the existing injury voids. 

Boston could target one of the seven remaining forward reserves league-wide, or they could look to the growing free agent market as teams are eliminated in Europe.

One player Boston had targeted as a camp invite, Julia Nearis, is now a free agent after her season ended with HV71. Similarly, SDE and Lulea are only one loss each away from elimination from the SDHL playoffs. Should SDE be eliminated, it would make players including Sam Cogan, Gabrielle David, Jessica Adolfsson, Dominika Laskova, and Anneka Rankila who are all PWHL experienced eligible to sign, as well as free agent Gabby Jones Should Lulea be eliminated the list of available players would grow to include Akane Shiga, Nadia Mattivi, Sarah Bujold, Cameron Sikich, and Jenna Donohoe.

Other available forwards from the SDHL include Sarah Marchand, Madie Leidt, Michelle Löwenhielm, Julie Gough, Kelly Babstock, Justine Reyes, and Alyssa McLeod among others.

Regardless of where the player comes from, unless Boston gets someone back from injured reserve, any absence of Jill Saulnier will mean the team must make a move.

Aerin Frankel highlights
PWHL
1