If Jill Saulnier Is Out, The Boston Fleet Will Need To Sign Or Trade For A Player

One player Boston had targeted as a camp invite, Julia Nearis, is now a free agent after her season ended with HV71. Similarly, SDE and Lulea are only one loss each away from elimination from the SDHL playoffs. Should SDE be eliminated, it would make players including Sam Cogan, Gabrielle David, Jessica Adolfsson, Dominika Laskova, and Anneka Rankila who are all PWHL experienced eligible to sign, as well as free agent Gabby Jones Should Lulea be eliminated the list of available players would grow to include Akane Shiga, Nadia Mattivi, Sarah Bujold, Cameron Sikich, and Jenna Donohoe.