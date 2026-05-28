If The PWHL's First Expansion Is Any Indication, Players Moving In This Round Of Expansion Are In For Major Pay Raises

In Seattle, the Torrent handed out raises to a number of players who took on depth roles for the team this season as well. The biggest went to Mikyla Grant-Mentis who jumped by $28,950 from $36,050 last season with Montreal to $65,000 in Seattle. Cayla Barnes got a $19,000 raise from $51,000 with Montreal to $70,000 with Seattle. Next with the Torrent was Mariah Keopple climbing by $15,000 from $38,000 in Montreal to $53,000 in Seattle.