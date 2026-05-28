If The PWHL's First Expansion Is Any Indication, Players Moving In This Round Of Expansion Are In For Major Pay Raises

Many players jumped to Seattle and Vancouver last year in PWHL expansion, and the ability to offer significant pay raises was at the core. If it's any indication, players may be jumping at the opportunity to jump to one of four expansion teams this year.
During the PWHL's inaugural round of expansion, there was no better place to get a significant pay raise than in Vancouver and Seattle. It's why so many players jumped to the Seattle Torrent and Vancouver Goldeneyes, not only during the initial Exclusive Signing Window where each was able to ink five foundational players, but also in the subsequent open free agency period.
If it's any indication, PWHL fans may be in for even more movement of free agents this offseason as more than half the league's player pool are set to hit the open market this summer.
Last year, money talked for players heading West as Seattle and Vancouver were able to hand out sizeable raises to many players. The PWHLPA this week released all 2025-26 salaries, and The Hockey News recently published all 2024-25 salaries, enabling a comparison of players from last season, prior to expansion, to this season via expansion.
In Vancouver, the lured to names like Tereza Vanisova and Hannah Miller to town with large raises. Tereza Vanisova received the largest raise jumping from $45,000 with Ottawa to $90,000 in Vancouver. Her $45,000 raise was larger than the total salaries for 91 players in the league this season.
Hannah Miller was next jumping from $46,000 with Toronto to $86,000 with Vancouver, a raise greater than the total salary for 45 players in the league this season.
Michela Cava saw a $33,000 raise going from $45,000 in Minnesota to $78,000 in Vancouver. It was followed by Claire Thompson who received a $22,500 raise, jumping from $60,000 in Minnesota to $82,500 in Vancouver. Other players earning raises to sign in Vancouver last summer included Melissa Channell-Watkins' $19,120 raise ($38,880 in Minnesota to $58,000 in Vancouver), Jennifer Gardiner's $5,000 bump ($45,000 in Montreal to $50,000 in Vancouver), and Emma Greco's $5,000 raise ($37,000 in Boston to $42,000 in Vancouver).
Only Sarah Nurse took a pay cut to move to Vancouver dropping from $95,481 with Toronto to $85,000 with Vancouver, while Emerance Maschmeyer and Sophie Jaques remained status quo.
In Seattle, the Torrent handed out raises to a number of players who took on depth roles for the team this season as well. The biggest went to Mikyla Grant-Mentis who jumped by $28,950 from $36,050 last season with Montreal to $65,000 in Seattle. Cayla Barnes got a $19,000 raise from $51,000 with Montreal to $70,000 with Seattle. Next with the Torrent was Mariah Keopple climbing by $15,000 from $38,000 in Montreal to $53,000 in Seattle.
Corrine Schroeder jumped by $10,000 from $50,000 with New York up to $60,000 with Seattle.
Others including Lexie Adzija, who went up by $8,000 from $42,000 in Boston to $50,000 in Seattle, and Natalie Snodgrass, who got a raise of $4,500 from $37,500 in Ottawa to $42,000 in Seattle got bumps. There was even opportunity for third goalies to get sizeable raises as CJ Jackson got $8,950 more than they were making in Toronto to join Seattle.
Only Alex Carpenter took a pay cut to join Seattle dropping from $100,786 with New York to $90,000 with Seattle, while Hilary Knight ($106,090), and Danielle Serdachny ($67,500) remained status quo.
What does it mean for the four new PWHL franchises in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas and San Jose? It means they'll have many player willing to join their rosters this offseason, as long as they're willing to pay.
It also means many PWHL players looking for a bigger opportunity and more money could find a match through PWHL expansion.