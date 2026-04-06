Issy Wunder’s Next Chapter Reflects a New Era of Visibility in Women’s Hockey

"The biggest thing that I find myself thinking about is how fortunate we are that this is now the reality," Wunder said. "I've spent my whole life, I love the Maple Leafs, I've watched the NHL growing up. Every single year, I sit down and watch the Draft, and it's always so cool to see those 17, 18, 19-year-old boys go out there and have their dreams come true. And I think the fact that now we get to do that is an extremely cool thing."